WATE
6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January
The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks...
WATE
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric. The tale of the Cussing Cover stems from a small two-room cabin in the cove before it was a part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the late, Mavies Estep married her husband Basil, and they lived with their children in the cabin along Whistling Branch stream.
Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
WYSH AM 1380
CHS Band taking part in final competition of the season Saturday
The Clinton High School Marching band will appear in its last band competition of the season on Saturday October 29th at Alcoa High School. The CHS band will take the field at 6:40 pm to perform their 2022 production titled, “A Turbulent Hope”. It is recommended that you try and arrive around 6 so you can get a good seat (within the 45 yard lines and closer to the press box).
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
insideofknoxville.com
Honeysuckle Development Announced for South Knoxville
Machinations, the team who brought The Overlook to downtown, is set to begin construction at the beginning of the year on their latest project, Honeysuckle, located on a hill just off the James White Parkway in south Knoxville. The location allows for easy access to downtown, the Interstate, and the Urban Wilderness, and Ijams, all located within a short walk, bike ride or drive.
wvlt.tv
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Keep garbage out of Tennessee River. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
1783 Eatery opening soon in Seymour
A Sevierville enterprise will celebrate 35 years of country cooking by opening a new restaurant in Seymour.
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
wvlt.tv
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. They asked the public for immediate adopters and fosterers to help open space. The shelter is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets event now through Oct. 31. During the event, adoption fees...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
WATE
Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
