The Clinton High School Marching band will appear in its last band competition of the season on Saturday October 29th at Alcoa High School. The CHS band will take the field at 6:40 pm to perform their 2022 production titled, “A Turbulent Hope”. It is recommended that you try and arrive around 6 so you can get a good seat (within the 45 yard lines and closer to the press box).

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO