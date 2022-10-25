Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
Jean Kuczka Service Visitation taking place Sunday, Oct. 30
Kutis Affton Chapel will hold a public visitation for 61-year-old Jean Kuczka.
Got a joke? Why St. Louis trick-or-treaters might be asked so on Halloween
Thousands of trick-or-treaters will soon dress up around the St. Louis region and go door-to-door looking to score some tasty treats. But they might need to earn it with their sense of humor.
More than 2,500 join Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Louis area
Buildings and landmarks will be lit purple this weekend to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's to raise money and awareness at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.
St. Louis metro area walk to end Alzheimer’s
Join St. Louis area residents in a walk to end Alzheimer's. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the opening & Promise Garden Ceremony is at 9:30 a.m.
‘Trail to Zero’ horseback ride through St. Louis brings awareness to veteran suicide
Every year, some veterans ride 20 miles on horseback in memory of veterans who die from suicide. It’s called “Trail to Zero”. For the first time, that ride included a 20-mile stop in St. Louis.
We Can Be Heroes Weekend tributes CVPA shooting victims
Several comic book stores in the St. Louis area are trying to help victims of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting.
Gateway Arch builders reunite, celebrate 57 years of St. Louis landmark
More than a dozen original crew members involved with the construction of the Gateway Arch gathered Saturday morning in St. Louis.
Support grows for survivors of Monday’s deadly St. Louis school shooting
A memorial was held Friday with candles, balloons, and flowers being placed outside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.
Former Globetrotter hosting the Mid-America Emmys in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Nate Lofton is also known as “The Big Easy.” He made his name playing for the world-famous Globetrotters. Now he’s keeping busy with other projects. This weekend, The Hyatt Regency Hotel at The Arch hosts the Mid-America Emmy Awards. He will host tomorrow night’s event.
Many Halloween events return for the first time years
Some St. Louis kids got to do something they haven't done since 2019: attend a Halloween event.
Remembering Michael F. Neidorff Memorial event taking place Sunday afternoon
The Neidorff Family is hosting an event for hundreds of people on Sunday, October 30.
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ tour stopping in St. Louis in 2023
Shania Twain has announced that St. Louis will be a stop on her “Queen of Me” global tour. FOX 2 is giving away tickets all next week. On June 4, 2023, the country singer will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. Twain is releasing a new album in 2023. This is her first record since 2017.
Happy Birthday, Gateway Arch! 57 years since finishing touches
Happy Birthday to the Gateway Arch! Friday marks 57 years since crews put the finishing touches to the St. Louis staple.
Security concerns grow over rise in restaurant, bar break-ins
Neighborhoods work with police to step up surveillance videos around St. Louis amid a rise in break-ins at small businesses.
Highest-rated bars in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
It’s a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the Lemp Mansion
Who you gonna call? Studio STL ghost busting crew!
Setback for University City’s effort to buy up flooded homes
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City hoped to buy out up to 300 homes damaged by flooding, many of which were condemned. The city learned that the federal government would not approve the application. “At this point, we have submitted a total of 24 homes,” said Gregory Rose, city manager of the University City. “While […]
Officers investigating Fenton, Mo. gun store burglary
FENTON, Mo. – Officers are investigating a break-in at a Fenton, Missouri gun store on Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a burglary at Modern Weapon Systems, located on the 300 block of Biltmore Drive, just before 5:00 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene just five minutes after the initial alarm. They shared that the burglary possibly involved two males that broke glass on either a window or door to enter. Nothing has yet been confirmed.
Man killed in Sunday morning crash
ST. LOUIS – A man was killed in a crash Sunday morning after he swerved off the roadway and hit an embankment. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 79 south of Riverdale Park Drive. The victim’s 2003 Chevrolet Impala was run off the east edge of the roadway before ultimately hitting an embankment and overturning. St. Charles County Ambulance arrived to the scene and took the man to SSM Heath St. Joseph Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m.
Costumes, decor, many are getting ready for Halloween
Many families are getting ready for Halloween on Monday
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0