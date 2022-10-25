ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Highest-rated bars in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Setback for University City’s effort to buy up flooded homes

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City hoped to buy out up to 300 homes damaged by flooding, many of which were condemned. The city learned that the federal government would not approve the application. “At this point, we have submitted a total of 24 homes,” said Gregory Rose, city manager of the University City. “While […]
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Officers investigating Fenton, Mo. gun store burglary

FENTON, Mo. – Officers are investigating a break-in at a Fenton, Missouri gun store on Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a burglary at Modern Weapon Systems, located on the 300 block of Biltmore Drive, just before 5:00 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene just five minutes after the initial alarm. They shared that the burglary possibly involved two males that broke glass on either a window or door to enter. Nothing has yet been confirmed.
FENTON, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed in Sunday morning crash

ST. LOUIS – A man was killed in a crash Sunday morning after he swerved off the roadway and hit an embankment. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 79 south of Riverdale Park Drive. The victim’s 2003 Chevrolet Impala was run off the east edge of the roadway before ultimately hitting an embankment and overturning. St. Charles County Ambulance arrived to the scene and took the man to SSM Heath St. Joseph Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

