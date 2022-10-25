Read full article on original website
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Early voting: AC cracks 6000 early voters, State reminds you of final Saturday voting session
More than 6000 Anderson Countians had already voted in the November 8th general election as of the close of the polls on Thursday. Through eight days of early voting, 6116 ballots have been cast after 795 people voted on Thursday. That figure includes 372 people who voted in Oak Ridge, 220 who voted in Clinton and 139 who cast ballots in Andersonville. Election Commission officials received another 51 mail-in ballots, bringing that total to 390, and collected 13 votes from residents of area nursing homes.
Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January
The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks...
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?
Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
Private Campground Planned on Hillside Bordering Augusta Quarry Property
Bobby Smelcer was born in and has lived his entire life in south Knoxville. It’s a fact he’s proud of and, as a result of those years, he knows quite a bit about that part of the city over the last six decades. He loves it so much he’s collected the property that traces his history there, and more. He owns the two homes he grew up in, as well as another couple. He owns the church building where he attended as a child and was later married. It still functions as a church, though for a different congregation.
Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire
Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County.
What the Tech? Check Out Incredible Light Show in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
When it comes to technology, there are some things I just cannot describe. Simply saying Astra Lumina is “kinda like a Disney show” does not do it justice. Astra Lumina Night Walk is a magical walk along a trail at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The park sits high...
ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD
Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
Anakeesta contractor airlifted to UT Medical Center after ‘medical emergency’
A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton
Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, surrounded by his family at Fort Sanders Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was the middle child of 3 boys born to Chapman McComas Hale & Mary Hopkins Hale on April 19, 1925, in Narrows, VA. Upon graduation from Narrows High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II until the war ended. Byron provided video testimony of his wartime experiences which can be found via https://witnesstowar.org (search for “Byron Hale”).
