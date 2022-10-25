ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Early voting: AC cracks 6000 early voters, State reminds you of final Saturday voting session

More than 6000 Anderson Countians had already voted in the November 8th general election as of the close of the polls on Thursday. Through eight days of early voting, 6116 ballots have been cast after 795 people voted on Thursday. That figure includes 372 people who voted in Oak Ridge, 220 who voted in Clinton and 139 who cast ballots in Andersonville. Election Commission officials received another 51 mail-in ballots, bringing that total to 390, and collected 13 votes from residents of area nursing homes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January

The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
CHARLESTON, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Private Campground Planned on Hillside Bordering Augusta Quarry Property

Bobby Smelcer was born in and has lived his entire life in south Knoxville. It’s a fact he’s proud of and, as a result of those years, he knows quite a bit about that part of the city over the last six decades. He loves it so much he’s collected the property that traces his history there, and more. He owns the two homes he grew up in, as well as another couple. He owns the church building where he attended as a child and was later married. It still functions as a church, though for a different congregation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD

Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
ROCKWOOD, TN
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
wvlt.tv

$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County

WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
WYSH AM 1380

Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton

Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, surrounded by his family at Fort Sanders Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was the middle child of 3 boys born to Chapman McComas Hale & Mary Hopkins Hale on April 19, 1925, in Narrows, VA. Upon graduation from Narrows High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II until the war ended. Byron provided video testimony of his wartime experiences which can be found via https://witnesstowar.org (search for “Byron Hale”).
CLINTON, TN

