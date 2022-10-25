ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9@9: Flying cars are coming

By Larry Hawley
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – You’ve seen them in movies, television shows, and cartoons through the years, but now you could actually see them for real.

That’s because flying cars are on the way, perhaps as soon as 2024!

That was one of the subjects covered in Tuesday’s “9@9” on WGN Morning News. The hosts also talked about a TikTok challenge that ended up being fake, a “Bear Bath,” along with some Converse shoes that take on a different look.

You can watch the entire “9@9” segment from October 25th’s show in the video above.

