Marijuana Support Drops In Arkansas, Fentanyl Seizure 'Enough To Wipe Out Entire County, Weed Safer Than Booze & Tobacco

Cannabis Licenses In New Jersey, Michigan Votes On Marijuana Businesses, Legalization In New Hampshire
NJ Awards Nearly Twenty Annual Recreational Cannabis Business Permits. Adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey launched on April 21 through seven existing medical cannabis operators. Now, New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) approved the first 18 annual licenses for cannabis businesses. “Eight of the applications were for direct-to-annual license applicants,...
Schumer Faces Growing Pressure To Get Cannabis Banking Reform Through The Senate
Equity cannabis licensees and applicants from New York and New Jersey are urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to get the United States get the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act passed in the Senate. A total of 40 signatories joined that call to demand the Senate pass...
FEMA Rule Gives Investors An Opportunity To Swoop In On Florida Real Estate
The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian could be an opportunity for real estate investors because of a federal disaster rule that victims are just starting to become aware of. Homeowners along Florida’s Gulf Coast whose homes were damaged and destroyed by the storm are subject to the Federal Emergency Management...
Trump Holding Nov. 6 Miami Rally, But Governor Ron DeSantis Not Invited: 'An Elbow To Ron's Throat'
Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Miami, Florida, along with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Nov. 6, and the state’s governor Ron DeSantis will not be a part of the scheme of things, reports say. The rally is scheduled for Nov. 6, just two days ahead...
Mental Health Provider Expands Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy For Chronic & Serious Medical Illnesses
Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF announced the launch of its new clinical program, ketamine for chronic and serious medical illness, to be first introduced at Utah, BC and Quebec clinics and then expanded to Numinus' remaining facilities. The company’s model includes psychedelic production, research and clinical care, with the goal of...
'How to finance a backyard auxiliary dwelling unit,' tips from the Paso Robles home lender
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) October 29, 2022. Changes to California local and state laws have opened the door for homeowners to build auxiliary dwelling units (ADU) in their backyards. Commonly called a "mother-in-law" unit, the ADU is becoming a highly popular way to provide affordable homes for family members and Marc Coons, Paso Robles home lender, has some tips to help with financing.
