ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Marijuana Support Drops In Arkansas, Fentanyl Seizure 'Enough To Wipe Out Entire County, Weed Safer Than Booze & Tobacco

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Licenses In New Jersey, Michigan Votes On Marijuana Businesses, Legalization In New Hampshire

NJ Awards Nearly Twenty Annual Recreational Cannabis Business Permits. Adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey launched on April 21 through seven existing medical cannabis operators. Now, New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) approved the first 18 annual licenses for cannabis businesses. “Eight of the applications were for direct-to-annual license applicants,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

'How to finance a backyard auxiliary dwelling unit,' tips from the Paso Robles home lender

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) October 29, 2022. Changes to California local and state laws have opened the door for homeowners to build auxiliary dwelling units (ADU) in their backyards. Commonly called a "mother-in-law" unit, the ADU is becoming a highly popular way to provide affordable homes for family members and Marc Coons, Paso Robles home lender, has some tips to help with financing.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy