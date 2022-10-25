Read full article on original website
PALM BEACH GARDENS MEDICAL CENTER ACHIEVES 2023 HEALTHGRADES CARDIAC SURGERY EXCELLENCE AWARD™
October 26, 2022 – Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards recognize the top 10% of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. This achievement reflects Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center’s outstanding clinical outcomes for Cardiac Surgery and distinguishes Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for Cardiac Surgery.
DELRAY MEDICAL CENTER ACHIEVES HEALTHGRADES STROKE CARE EXCELLENCE AWARD™ FOR 14TH YEAR IN A ROW
October 26, 2022 – Delray Medical Center today announced that it has been recognized for the 14th year in a row (2010-2023) as a Stroke Care Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards recognize the top 10% of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. This achievement reflects Delray Medical Center’s outstanding clinical outcomes for Stroke Care and distinguishes Delray Medical Center as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for Stroke Care.
HCA FLORIDA LAWNWOOD HOSPITAL TO HOST “CRUSH THE CRISIS” OPIOID TAKE BACK DAY ON OCTOBER 29
October 26, 2022– In an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital will be hosting the “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day this Saturday, October 29, 2022. From 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. the community is encouraged to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications at the main entrance of the hospital. Lawnwood is partnering with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to raise awareness about the issue of drug overdose deaths across the country and in our communities.
CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER NAMES ANDREW SCHULTZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
October 26, 2022 – Andrew Schultz, founder of the Miami Beach-based Schultz Group, a Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Firm, has been named to the board of directors for Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC). With more than 30 years of financial and investment experience at Morgan Stanley,...
Health Care District of Palm Beach County Welcomes New Chief Nursing Officer
October 25, 2022 – Gina All, RN, MSN is the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s new VP & Chief Nursing Officer. A registered nurse for over 20 years, All has worked at the executive level for a decade in chief nursing and operations roles. Previously, she served as CNO and Interim Chief Operating Officer for ShorePoint Health, a 312-bed acute care hospital in Venice, Florida. There she spearheaded the hospital’s care and processes related to COVID-19, performed favorably to budget for 2020 despite the pandemic, implemented a full electronic medical record conversion and reduced staffing turnover. All earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Liberty University in Virginia and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.
Stroke patient thanks medical team for saving his life
A teacher at a high school in Delray Beach who suffered a stroke got a chance to thank the people who saved his life.
MorseLife Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by Fortune
Palm Beach County, Florida-Based MorseLife Scores Nearly 30 Percent Higher Than National Average. October 25, 2022 – Based on an independent confidential survey of its employees, MorseLife Health System in Palm Beach County, Florida was selected by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ for 2022.
19TH ANNUAL SIGNATURE GRAND GHOUL RAISES FUNDS FOR BROWARD HEALTH FOUNDATION
October 26, 2022 – The 19th Annual Signature Grand Ghoul, held on October 24, 2022, at the Signature Grand in Davie, raised more than $50,000 to benefit the Broward Health Foundation. Guests returned after a two-year hiatus dressed in stylish costumes. They enjoyed a grand ballroom transformed into a...
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES GRANT FROM BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE
October 21. 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently awarded $10,000 from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Trust Funds (LETF). The grant will help fund the hospital’s integrated Medication Assisted Treatment Response (iMATR) program, which launched in May 2022. The iMATR program is designed to...
Vote nears on Palm Beach County property tax for teachers, school safety and mental health
Voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to continue a property tax that generates hundreds of millions of dollars every year for Palm Beach County schools. When they approved the tax in 2010 and 2014, the school district collected a lower amount — averaging $42 million a year — and financed hundreds of teaching positions for art, music and physical education, along with teachers for magnet programs and career academies.
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Former Chief, Jimmy Everett, Now Owner of Hit Restaurant, “Driftwood”
In the graduating Class of 2005 at Santaluces, one graduate, Jimmy Everett, would go on to become a successful chef with his very own restaurant. However, this monumental achievement was not something that came easy or expected. Throughout high school, Jimmy found school to be something he had to do...
Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright to keep her job
FORT LAUDERDALE - The county's school board met for 12 hours Tuesday to consider Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright's future.In the end, the board decided not to fire her. She will face a reprimand and tasked her with making a checklist of issues she needs to address and present it to the board in 90 days. During the meeting there was an item on the agenda that listed 15 criticisms of the superintendent, questioning her leadership, judgment, and decision-making. The board is made up of five of nine members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Four of...
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
It seems that one Palm Beach billionaire’s treasure is another Palm Beach billionaire’s trash. A limited liability company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased the property at 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. late last year, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. Now the three-story, more-than-35,000-square-foot...
Palm Beach County programs offer $75,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance
Palm Beach County leaders are already looking ahead to next year's hurricane season to improve the integrity of homes during a storm.
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
