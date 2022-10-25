October 25, 2022 – Gina All, RN, MSN is the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s new VP & Chief Nursing Officer. A registered nurse for over 20 years, All has worked at the executive level for a decade in chief nursing and operations roles. Previously, she served as CNO and Interim Chief Operating Officer for ShorePoint Health, a 312-bed acute care hospital in Venice, Florida. There she spearheaded the hospital’s care and processes related to COVID-19, performed favorably to budget for 2020 despite the pandemic, implemented a full electronic medical record conversion and reduced staffing turnover. All earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Liberty University in Virginia and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO