Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Marcella Folsland
Jesus lifted Marcella (Marcee) Rae Intermill Folsland up to heaven the morning of Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She missed her 90th birthday on earth by one day, but had a bigger celebration with her Savior and Lord!. Marcee was born on October 27, 1932 at Bruce, SD to Lester and...
amazingmadison.com
Prescription Take-Back Day is Saturday
Anyone wanting to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs can do so tomorrow as part of National Prescription Take-Back Day. The day is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Unwanted medications can be disposed of without any questions in a safe medication drop box at participating pharmacies and police stations....
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Lose in the Quarterfinals to the Trojans
After giving up three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Madison Bulldogs lost last night in the quarterfinals of the 11A State Playoffs to the West Central Trojans 35-6. Neither team scored in the first quarter, though the Trojans were able to move the ball well from the first whistle. West Central scored their first touchdown just moments into the second quarter on a 4-yard fade to Owen Heath from Justin Zirpel.
Comments / 0