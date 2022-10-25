Ric Flair would 'love to return' to WWE, new documentary out by end of 2022

Flair gave some details about the new look at his life and why he thinks it will be better than his ESPN 30 for 30.

WWE

Ric Flair believes that a new WWE-produced documentary on his life will be released by the end of 2022, either during the week of Thanksgiving or the week before Christmas.

He also would love to return to the company.

Talking on his weekly podcast, Flair said he thinks the documentary will be called Finding Flair, adding that this latest look at his life will be "better" than the 2017 ESPN-produced 30 for 30 documentary by Rory Karpf.

"This will be better than my 30 for 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said, they wouldn't edit. I'm not going to do something that's going to be edited again," he explained. "I was passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problems, family problems, wrestling problems, issues with people that I have had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could."

Joining Flair on this journey is veteran broadcaster and storyteller Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports. Flair said he talked with Rinaldi for 12 hours for the project which was first announced in June .

In this week's podcast, Flair also said he would "love to return to the company and do stuff with them" but wasn't sure what that would be. He appears to have made amends with WWE after he was released from his contract in August 2021 due to creative differences.

He later said he could never work with WWE co-CEO Nick Khan again, but could work with Vince McMahon. That stemmed from hurt feelings when Flair's trademark "Whooo!" was removed from the open of WWE programming following the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring.