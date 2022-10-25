ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Two hurt in two car crash

A Schenectady man is recovering after getting into a crash with a mom and her toddler, this weekend. State police say a 30 year old woman from Killington, Vermont crossed the double line yesterday on route four in Mendon. Troopers say 52 year old Ian Killer was driving in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Antisemitic Postings On SUNY Albany Campus

A man suspected of posting antisemitic propaganda on the SUNY Albany campus has been arrested. New York State University Police first reached out to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, saying the agency was investigating after stickers containing antisemitic imagery were found posted around the campus. The agency included a...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
TROY, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment

A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Suspect caught in Bennington homicide

A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Father Kenneth Doyle dies at 82

Sunday morning, the church community is saying prayers for Father Kenneth Doyle, who died on Friday at the age of 82. There was a mass Saturday morning in his honor. He was a priest at the Roman Catholic diocese of Albany. He grew up in troy and was ordained in...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy

We’re also working to learn more information about a crash breaking news overnight at the intersection of 113th street and 5th Avenue in Troy. There was an injury reported, but no other details have been released. We will update you with the latest here and online.
TROY, NY

