Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Police investigate fatal crash in Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
Troy Record
East Greenbush man pleads not guilty to burglary, multiple assaults in Bethlehem
SELKIRK, N.Y. — Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced this week that Adam Matteson Jr., 36, of East Greenbush, pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Wednesday morning. The indictment, handed up on Oct. 21, includes one count of...
WNYT
Two hurt in two car crash
A Schenectady man is recovering after getting into a crash with a mom and her toddler, this weekend. State police say a 30 year old woman from Killington, Vermont crossed the double line yesterday on route four in Mendon. Troopers say 52 year old Ian Killer was driving in the...
ATF searches Granville area after Calamity Jane’s burglary
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed a search warrant was executed in Granville Thursday night.
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
Shooting suspect charged for previous incident
On Thursday, October 27, Bennington Police Department took Bennington shooting suspect, Elliot Russell into custody in Hoosick Falls. According to the Hoosick Falls Police Department, Russell was allegedly involved in a separate incident on October 22.
Suspect Nabbed In Antisemitic Postings On SUNY Albany Campus
A man suspected of posting antisemitic propaganda on the SUNY Albany campus has been arrested. New York State University Police first reached out to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, saying the agency was investigating after stickers containing antisemitic imagery were found posted around the campus. The agency included a...
Scammers allegedly impersonate Amsterdam PD chief
In the most recent scam plaguing Amsterdam, police say residents have been called from (518) 842-1100—the number associated with the Amsterdam Police Department
WRGB
Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
Police: Cohoes traffic stop nets 34 grams of cocaine
A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
WNYT
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
Driver in critical condition after crash in Knox
A 23-year-old from Knox is in critical condition after they crashed their car on Knox Cave Road on Thursday, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Suspect caught in Bennington homicide
A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
WRGB
Victim fatally struck by train in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
WNYT
Father Kenneth Doyle dies at 82
Sunday morning, the church community is saying prayers for Father Kenneth Doyle, who died on Friday at the age of 82. There was a mass Saturday morning in his honor. He was a priest at the Roman Catholic diocese of Albany. He grew up in troy and was ordained in...
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
WNYT
Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy
We’re also working to learn more information about a crash breaking news overnight at the intersection of 113th street and 5th Avenue in Troy. There was an injury reported, but no other details have been released. We will update you with the latest here and online.
