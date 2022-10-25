ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
REBNY bats down batching with warning to brokers

“Batching” may exist in a gray area for the brokerage world, but it’s black and white to the Real Estate Board of New York. The group flatly rejected a question to its Legal Line newsletter about whether waiting until the end of the month to report closed listings in bulk to the RLS was an “acceptable practice.” In addition to informing members that closing information must be updated into the RLS within 24 of closing, REBNY doubled down on its stance when approached by The Real Deal.
