“Batching” may exist in a gray area for the brokerage world, but it’s black and white to the Real Estate Board of New York. The group flatly rejected a question to its Legal Line newsletter about whether waiting until the end of the month to report closed listings in bulk to the RLS was an “acceptable practice.” In addition to informing members that closing information must be updated into the RLS within 24 of closing, REBNY doubled down on its stance when approached by The Real Deal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO