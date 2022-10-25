It was an all too familiar gameday for the Houston Texans. Coming off their best offensive performance to date against the Las Vegas Raiders and facing rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his first ever start, there was optimism, as there are in most games, that Houston could make the game competitive. Once again, that optimism was fleeting. Derrick Henry steamrolled the defense for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns. Willis only attempted 10 passes during the 17-10 victory.

