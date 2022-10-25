ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

cw34.com

PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
JUPITER, FL
CBS News

Surveillance video captured a 10-year-old girl fleeing a possible abduction attempt in Fort Lauderdale. Police want help identifying the suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) -- Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week and have released surveillance footage of the alleged incident. In the footage, the child appears to be running quickly down...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
NBC News

Miami building evacuated near site of deadly condo collapse

MIAMI — Residents of a Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said around 4 p.m. Thursday...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Minnesota

3 Floridians arrested in "highly sophisticated" meat theft ring in Midwest, ICE says

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest, including Minnesota. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef. The sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha identified 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin - dating back to June 2021, ICE said. It's an estimated total of $9 million in losses. "The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and HSI Omaha's Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," ICE said in a release. On Oct. 20, three people were arrested on pending charges of money laundering and stolen goods. They are all from the Miami area.The investigation is ongoing. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. 
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

