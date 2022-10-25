Read full article on original website
Huffing driver who reached 100 mph in Florida crash convicted of killing family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A young man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide. Jurors found Paul Streater, now 25, guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash that killed a family visiting Florida from Mexico and Argentina.
WOKV.com
Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck
Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck The suspect, Lisandro Arellano, agreed to turn the dog, named Blanco, over to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. (NCD)
cw34.com
PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
CBS News
Surveillance video captured a 10-year-old girl fleeing a possible abduction attempt in Fort Lauderdale. Police want help identifying the suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) -- Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week and have released surveillance footage of the alleged incident. In the footage, the child appears to be running quickly down...
WSVN-TV
‘I still feel like it’s the nightmare’: daughter of victim in fiery I-95 wreck in Delray Beach speaks out
MIAMI (WSVN) - The daughter of one of the five people who were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach involving a tanker truck is grateful that the fiery wreck did not claim her father’s life, as several of those injured face a long road to recovery.
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Mother finds TikTok video showing inappropriate behavior of Hallandale Beach High School teacher
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school honors teacher remains behind bars Tuesday following inappropriate behavior with a student, and 7News has learned new details about his arrest. The student first denied she had any contact with her teacher and deleted messages between them, but her mother discovered a...
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
Miami building evacuated near site of deadly condo collapse
MIAMI — Residents of a Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said around 4 p.m. Thursday...
cw34.com
Man accused of grabbing senior by the face, saying 'you ain't gonna use that phone today'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An older man approached a police officer who was patrolling Boynton Beach and said he was battered by Curtis Rolle, who was also arrested both before and after this incident. It was the late morning of Sept. 15 and the alleged victim lived with...
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
I-95 tanker fire injures 5, including Uber driver, passengers
A three-vehicle crash caused a fuel tanker to catch fire on Interstate 95 near the Atlantic Avenue exit in Delray Beach. Five people were injured in the crash.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.
Residents in a Florida city say they're 'freaked out' after a man in a shirt and tie was caught on camera knocking on doors with a machete: report
"He seemed very intentional, very business like, like he was dressed for business, just with a machete," a Florida resident said.
5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring four people.
3 Floridians arrested in "highly sophisticated" meat theft ring in Midwest, ICE says
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest, including Minnesota. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef. The sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha identified 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin - dating back to June 2021, ICE said. It's an estimated total of $9 million in losses. "The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and HSI Omaha's Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," ICE said in a release. On Oct. 20, three people were arrested on pending charges of money laundering and stolen goods. They are all from the Miami area.The investigation is ongoing. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
‘I heard children screaming’: Florida neighbors seek answers after ‘inappropriate’ iguana shooting
Animal control officials in Florida are investigating after residents raised concerns about an incident where an iguana was shot repeatedly.
NBC News
