WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today
Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane...
voiceofalexandria.com
Netflix series to focus on missing central Minnesota student
(St. Joseph, MN)--The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. Authorities say that Josh left a friend's...
After 20 Years, Case of Missing Minnesotan Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’
It's been 20 years since Minnesota college student Josh Guimond went missing. The 20th anniversary of his disappearance is coming up on November 10th and the case was recently featured on the popular Netflix show, 'Unsolved Mysteries'. What Happened to Josh Guimond?. Josh was a student at St. John's University...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
kduz.com
Two Injured in McLeod County Crash
Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash south of Winsted Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says a semi-tractor and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis...
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
fox9.com
Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
willmarradio.com
Missing girl found safe
(Owatonna MN-) A missing teen who may have been in the Willmar area has been found. Owatonna Police say 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was found safe and is back with her family. Last week officials asked for the public's help finding Moreno-Lopez whom they said might be with an adult relative in the Willmar area. No more information was given.
Lakefield Standard
Huskies stunned in playoff opener
The second-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team was upset by No. 7 Montevideo Friday in the Section 3AA opener. The loss ends JCC’s season with a record of 18-12. The Huskies won the first set 25-15, but the Thunder Hawks won the next two 25-17 and 25-19. JCC dominated...
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Football Sees Their Season End In Becker 31-14
BECKER, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker Football team’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in the Section 8AA Semifinals at the hands of the Becker Bulldogs, 31-14. It’s the second straight year that Becker has beaten Detroit Lakes in the playoffs, ousting them from the playoffs 35-15 in last year’s Section Championship game.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Head-On Crash
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning at 6:36 on County Road 23 – about a half mile west of 45th Street Southeast. 35-year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west-bound on 23, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and crossed over into the east-bound lane, colliding with a 2017 Ford Edge – driven by 29-year-old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi. Sandoval was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar with unknown injuries, and Engel was flown to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
