WIFR
Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
WIFR
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
WIFR
A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
WIFR
Car gets stuck under train
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
WIFR
One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County
(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
WIFR
10-year-old Oregon boy hit while riding bicycle; driver accused of DUI
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at home after being hit by a suspected DUI driver Thursday afternoon. Police dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the 300 block of S. 5th Street in Oregon, Ill., for a report of a pedestrian vs. a vehicle. According to police,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
WIFR
Stateline hospital beds fill up as RSV cases in children rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pediatric doctors across the Midwest say they’re swamped, and hospital beds are filling fast with an unprecedented number of children testing positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In fact, a twelve year old student from Carl Sandburg Middle School in Freeport, just died Tuesday from complications of the virus.
WIFR
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
WIFR
Freeport woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman has been charged in the Saturday hit-and-run that killed 83-year-old Mary Lamm. Regina Green, 64, turned herself in Thursday to the Freeport police shortly after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She’s been charged with failure to report an accident involving death...
WIFR
Ring doorbell program could catch criminals right at your front door
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers are pushing to make Winnebago County neighborhoods safer. On Saturday morning, county board member Burt Gerl hosted the first Ring doorbell camera giveaway. Doorbell videos are being used more and more in recent years to catch people who are committing crimes. As the cameras...
WIFR
Sunshine for Saturday, but rain is headed toward Rockford which could bring cooler temps
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great short sleeve and jeans kind of weather today, but rain is slowly making it’s way over to the Rockford region. How long will this rain last?. Normal high for today is 57 degrees, but we experienced temperatures as high as 66 degrees. Which makes for a beautiful and enjoyable Saturday. Dew points are sitting at a cool 42 degrees. A bit dryer outside but still comfortable enough to enjoy some early trick-or-treating or whatever you have planned.
WIFR
Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
WIFR
Beautiful Weekend Ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies today with a high around 60. Middle 60′s through Halloween. We could push 70 on the first day of November.
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Hospitalized, Including an Infant, Following Two Vehicle Crash
Just after 2:00 pm on Saturday October 22, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center and Kirkland Fire depts. responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Rte. 72 and Mulford Road. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound vehicle on Mulford Road operated...
