Seward, IL

WIFR

Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car gets stuck under train

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County

(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
classichits106.com

Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39

MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Stateline hospital beds fill up as RSV cases in children rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pediatric doctors across the Midwest say they’re swamped, and hospital beds are filling fast with an unprecedented number of children testing positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In fact, a twelve year old student from Carl Sandburg Middle School in Freeport, just died Tuesday from complications of the virus.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman has been charged in the Saturday hit-and-run that killed 83-year-old Mary Lamm. Regina Green, 64, turned herself in Thursday to the Freeport police shortly after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She’s been charged with failure to report an accident involving death...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Sunshine for Saturday, but rain is headed toward Rockford which could bring cooler temps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great short sleeve and jeans kind of weather today, but rain is slowly making it’s way over to the Rockford region. How long will this rain last?. Normal high for today is 57 degrees, but we experienced temperatures as high as 66 degrees. Which makes for a beautiful and enjoyable Saturday. Dew points are sitting at a cool 42 degrees. A bit dryer outside but still comfortable enough to enjoy some early trick-or-treating or whatever you have planned.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Beautiful Weekend Ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies today with a high around 60. Middle 60′s through Halloween. We could push 70 on the first day of November.
ROCKFORD, IL

