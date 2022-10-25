Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
13abc.com
This is Home- October 28, 2022
New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town is a real snap
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re a parent, you know that it can often be challenging to get your kids excited about learning, especially when it comes to science and math. There’s a place in Toledo that uses fun to teach STEAM. It is full steam ahead here...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Field of Fear
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - In the spirit of Halloween, 13abc’s Sashem Brey took a trip into the depths of a local haunt. “Field of Fear” is rounding out its ninth year. Co-founder, Casey Stengle, said the idea was born when he was in middle school, and years after meeting his wife, the concept expanded onto her family’s property.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
13abc.com
Wauseon restaurant hiring people with special needs to take on “purposeful jobs”
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A newer restaurant in downtown Wauseon called “The Table on Fulton”, is looking to hire more people with special needs. The whole process is made possible by Triangular Processing, a local non-profit for people with developmental disabilities that’s been around for 25 years.
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
13abc.com
Progress update on phase 2 of Glass City Metropark
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction continues on phase 2 of Glass City Metropark, and 13abc got a tour of the site on Friday to see the progress made so far. The addition is going to be over twice as big as Phase 1 was, and they’re planning to have this entire area open come next spring.
13abc.com
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
13abc.com
A simple ride to work is helping change lives
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is hitting high gear with a workforce development program that’s designed to help people having trouble getting to and from work. It’s called Good Rides. Transportation can be a barrier to employment. Goodwill is giving people a lift in...
13abc.com
ProMedica CEO retiring
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday. He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31. In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was...
13abc.com
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
13abc.com
I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County. According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
13abc.com
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident. It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight. Police...
13abc.com
Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
13abc.com
Scott High School Bulldogs are on the hunt for state championship
Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker. Why it Matters - Claims of a 100% voting record in ads. Updated: 5 hours ago. Political ads claim some democratic Ohio candidates like Marcy Kaptur and Tim...
13abc.com
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man died Sunday morning after multiple cars hit him while he stood in the middle of I-75 just north of the Michigan-Ohio border, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, authorities said....
13abc.com
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing several items from a local Walmart on Thursday. According to the Perrysburg Township Police Department, an on-duty officer spotted three people fleeing the Walmart located on Fremont Pike with several items. The officer immediately responded and tried...
13abc.com
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc crews will be out across the state of Ohio to bring you the latest developments for the November 8th midterm election. Find everything you need to know here. Additional information and resources will be added on Election Day, including a link to see local election results all in one place and interactive election tools.
13abc.com
Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
13abc.com
West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early morning crash in west Toledo has shut down a portion of west Central Avenue. 13abc has been told that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The crash then caused power lines to fall into the roadway. Roads are closed between Jackman Road and Auburn Avenue. First Energy has reported multiple power outages. The road closures are expected to be clear around 7:30A.M. Stay with 13abc for updates.
Comments / 0