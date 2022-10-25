ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

WCTV

West Pensacola Street Shooting

The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. A man in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is in custody following a deadly shooting in the Savoy at Southwood Apartments, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 18-year old Jibril Griffin for his involvement in the shooting that killed a 17-year old girl and injured an 18-year old woman. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, when neighbors told WCTV they heard what sounded like a machine gun going off.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP

Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One dead, eight injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on West Pensacola Street, that ended with one man dead and eight others injured. It happened outside of the Half-Time Liquor store near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Ausley Drive just before midnight. TPD confirmed at a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCTV

New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

The Forgotten Freedom Fighters at Prospect Bluff

‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road. A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are now asking the public to help understand what happened. Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
VALDOSTA, GA
Post-Searchlight

Local murder still under investigation

The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA

