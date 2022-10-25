Read full article on original website
WCTV
West Pensacola Street Shooting
The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. A man in...
WCTV
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is in custody following a deadly shooting in the Savoy at Southwood Apartments, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 18-year old Jibril Griffin for his involvement in the shooting that killed a 17-year old girl and injured an 18-year old woman. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, when neighbors told WCTV they heard what sounded like a machine gun going off.
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
WCTV
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a week after a Georgia woman’s body was found along Wiley Road in Leon County, a man is now facing a first degree premeditated murder charge. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 40-year-old Da’Vhon Young was located and arrested by the United...
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
One man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.
WCTV
One dead, eight injured in Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on West Pensacola Street, that ended with one man dead and eight others injured. It happened outside of the Half-Time Liquor store near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Ausley Drive just before midnight. TPD confirmed at a...
WCTV
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as “maroons,” returned to Prospect Bluff where their ancestors found freedom. Lottery fever is spreading as are dreams of hitting it big. Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home...
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
WCTV
Man in Leon County Jail for threatening people with a toy gun
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in the Leon County Jail tonight after threatening people with a replica toy gun and running from police. Tallahassee police say it all started a little after 4 p.m. at Motel 6 on the 2700 block of Monroe Street. That’s when they say...
WCJB
Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
WCTV
The Forgotten Freedom Fighters at Prospect Bluff
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road. A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are now asking the public to help understand what happened. Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted...
WALB 10
Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
Post-Searchlight
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
WCJB
Crash in Suwannee County killed two people and sent another to the hospital
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a crash in Suwannee County. A car was traveling west on Highway 90 trying to pass a car traveling east. This resulted in a head on collision. A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were...
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
WCTV
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
wfxl.com
2 arrested for drugs after suspicious vehicle reported at Valdosta housing authority
Two people were arrested after Valdosta police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. On October 27, police responded to the Hudson Dockett Housing Authority around 1 a.m. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 22-year-old Elisha Edwards and 46-year-old Leroy Person, officer say they observed narcotics sitting...
