You Will Be Delighted And Terrified In These 5 Missouri Towns
You only have a few more days before Halloween. Still time to check out some places for some good scares and activities that embrace this holiday. Even if Halloween holiday passes you by, these locations will still give you some fall-like things to do before the weather gets too severe. Or get ready for next year.
Feds: Theft Of Frozen Beef In Nebraska Uncovers Crime Ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based...
5 Missouri MLB Players Nominated For Silver Slugger Awards. Who Are They?
The World Series has been set, and unfortunately, no Missouri team will be represented. The St Louis Cardinals were eliminated and the Kansas City Royals are not close to competing for the crown anytime soon. But we can celebrate some nominations for some of their best players. The St. Louis...
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
Ten State Parks Will Temporarily Close For Managed Deer Hunts
To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, managed hunts are held in a coordinated effort between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation. For everyone’s safety, the following parks will be temporarily closed on the...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 22 Locations in Missouri and Illinois
For many kids growing up Toys 'R' Us was part of being a kid and for some of us, it was part of being a really big kid as an adult. Five years after declaring bankruptcy, the iconic toy store with Geoffroy the giraffe mascot is back... sort of. Growing...
Judge Dismisses Effort To Halt Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Love Taco’s And Halloween? A Missouri Horror-Themed Restaurant Is For You
There are a few places in town that offer deals for Taco Tuesday. Personally I would encourage you to dine at Tacos El Charro on Broadway next to Little Caesars for the best. Since Halloween isn't too far away, I learn of a place in Missouri when you can enjoy Taco Tuesday and get your Halloween, horror-themed fix. It is called Terror Tacos and this place may be worth a visit.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
