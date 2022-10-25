ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI updates B1G Championship odds following Week 9

ESPN’s FPI is updating the B1G race coming out of Week 9. Ohio State is making a case for the best odds to win the B1G, according to ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index). Ohio State is projected at 68.6% to win its conference, which is the second-highest percentage by FPI to win its respective conference, behind Clemson (77%) for the ACC.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN's FPI releases updated top 25 rankings following Week 9

ESPN has updated its FPI rankings after the conclusion of Week 9, and there are some interesting decisions included. Ohio State has the No. 1 spot, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee. Alabama, who lost to Tennessee, still being in the No. 2 spot is interesting. Perhaps 3-loss Texas...
GEORGIA STATE

