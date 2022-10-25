Read full article on original website
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
mynspr.org
Health care barriers in Redding | Heat wave report | Prop. 31 explained
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 28. Interview: Health care workers in Shasta County work to prevent congenital syphilis. Health care workers across California are raising the alarm over the rising rates of congenital syphilis. The disease happens when a mother passes on the infection to her fetus during pregnancy. If left untreated, it can cause neurological disorders or infant death. A program in Shasta County is taking a different approach to care in order to reduce rates. NSPR’s Adia White spoke with CalMatters reporter Kristen Hwang, who wrote about the program, to learn more. Listen to the interview in today’s Headlines.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
informedinfrastructure.com
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
California Stimulus Checks: More Direct Deposit Payments Hitting Bank Accounts Now
A second round of direct deposit California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 is underway.
actionnewsnow.com
The time is up for the homeless illegally camping at Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico began its illegal camping enforcement at Windchime Park on Thursday. All the RVs and cars that used to line Humboldt Avenue near Windchime Park are gone. All of the tents that were also pitched there are gone. Chico Public Works crews moved in,...
mynspr.org
North State adjunct sues local community college system over unpaid work hours, seven other districts across the state also sued
Seven part-time community college professors across California have sued eight local districts where they teach and the state, claiming their job requires that they work unpaid hours preparing lessons, grading and meeting with students, court records show. They are demanding back pay, changes that will ensure they are paid for...
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews plan to burn 1,500 acres west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve this weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 1,500 acre control burn in Tehama County is scheduled this weekend west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit said the burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The burn will produce smoke...
actionnewsnow.com
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
KTLA.com
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
(NEXSTAR) — It has long been understood that big-city living can come with a hefty price tag, especially in California. If you’re planning to move to one of the state’s biggest cities, you’ll need to make sure your paycheck can cover it. Renters in the nation’s...
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
There's fiery opposition from environmentalists and truckers as state regulators consider a proposal to ban gas-fueled truck sales and make large trucking firms convert to electric within two decades.
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
California’s climate culture war heats up
Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
