ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Health care barriers in Redding | Heat wave report | Prop. 31 explained

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 28. Interview: Health care workers in Shasta County work to prevent congenital syphilis. Health care workers across California are raising the alarm over the rising rates of congenital syphilis. The disease happens when a mother passes on the infection to her fetus during pregnancy. If left untreated, it can cause neurological disorders or infant death. A program in Shasta County is taking a different approach to care in order to reduce rates. NSPR’s Adia White spoke with CalMatters reporter Kristen Hwang, who wrote about the program, to learn more. Listen to the interview in today’s Headlines.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022

CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
OROVILLE, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal

EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

North State adjunct sues local community college system over unpaid work hours, seven other districts across the state also sued

Seven part-time community college professors across California have sued eight local districts where they teach and the state, claiming their job requires that they work unpaid hours preparing lessons, grading and meeting with students, court records show. They are demanding back pay, changes that will ensure they are paid for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip

CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
CHICO, CA
CalMatters

California’s climate culture war heats up

Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy