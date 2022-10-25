The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 28. Interview: Health care workers in Shasta County work to prevent congenital syphilis. Health care workers across California are raising the alarm over the rising rates of congenital syphilis. The disease happens when a mother passes on the infection to her fetus during pregnancy. If left untreated, it can cause neurological disorders or infant death. A program in Shasta County is taking a different approach to care in order to reduce rates. NSPR’s Adia White spoke with CalMatters reporter Kristen Hwang, who wrote about the program, to learn more. Listen to the interview in today’s Headlines.

