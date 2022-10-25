As fearmongers depict the southern border as a region made lawless by invading hordes, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez of McAllen, Texas, has presided over a 12th straight year of crime reduction.“We’re working on the 13th,” he told The Daily Beast on Friday.In fact, crime in his border city of 145,000 is at the lowest level going back to 1985 when stats began to be accurately recorded.“And the only reason it’s only 37 years is that’s what's on the books,” he said.With Mexico only 11 miles away, McAllen is visited by a steady stream of politicians who come to inspect the...

MCALLEN, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO