Biden hits fresh bumps in plan to smooth EU trade ties

It was only a year ago that President Joe Biden stood in Brussels to announce the dawn of a new era for the world's largest trade relationship. Back then, there was real optimism for a grand detente after four years of strained relations between the U.S. and the European Union under former President Donald Trump. Biden shelved Trump's tariffs on bilateral trade worth $21.5 billion, paused an aircraft-manufacturing dispute dating to 2004, and launched talks to reduce overproduction of steel and aluminum.
Falling stockpiles boost oil prices 3.4% this week

Oil prices rebounded this week as reports of falling stockpiles overcame continued worries about a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.59 jump Wednesday and a $1.17 rise Thursday that put prices back over $89 a barrel. WTI ended the week with a 3.4% gain despite dropping $1.18 Friday to end at $87.90 per barrel, up from $85.05 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $84.38, according to Plains All American.
Biden congratulates Lula on victory over Trump-backed Bolsonaro in Brazil

President Biden on Sunday congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his victory in Brazil’s presidential election, beating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro, like Trump, has sowed doubt about the integrity of his country’s election system. Biden called Brazil’s election “free,...
US Steel sees demand drop in Europe as Ukraine war rages on

The Ukrainian conflict and escalating energy costs have hampered demand for steel in Europe, US Steel Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said in the company's latest earnings report. The company beat earnings estimates on Thursday but reported "demand headwinds" that persisted through the third quarter. A blast furnace at...
Trade takes a back seat to national security in Beijing and Washington

WASHINGTON - National security fears in both Washington and Beijing threaten to eclipse prospects for greater commercial cooperation between the United States and China, leaving corporate executives worried about becoming casualties in a great power clash. After four decades of knitting a profitable partnership, both countries are now emphasizing greater...
EU commissioner warns Musk Twitter must 'fly by our rules'

European Commissioner Thierry Breton took to Twitter to send a warning to the social-media platform's new owner, hours after billionaire Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal for the company. "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules," Breton, the EU's internal markets commissioner, said on Friday in response...
