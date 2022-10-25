Ross Smith claimed his first major title by winning the European Championship in Dortmund.Smith, who became so disillusioned with darts that he walked away from the sport in 2017 before returning to qualifying school, beat Michael Smith 11-8 to cap an incredible comeback on the oche.“I think I’m dreaming,” Smith told ITV4 as he held the trophy tightly on stage.“It hasn’t sunk in and it probably won’t do for weeks. I’ve never won a Euro Tour, so no words can describe it.”The 33-year-old from Dover began in blistering fashion with a 133 checkout in the opening leg.He then produced a...

