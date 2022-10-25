The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO