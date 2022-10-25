Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized in rollover crash near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 15. The crash happened at milepost 94 near Blackfoot at 2:42 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 32-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, whose name was not specified, was driving...
3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20
RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night. Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m. The original call was for...
Part of Highway 20 blocked following multiple crashes
RIGBY — U.S. Highway 20 in Jefferson County is blocked in both directions following multiple crashes Friday night. Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of the wrecks at County Line Road. Many EastIdahoNews.com users say they have been stuck on the highway since around 8:30 p.m.
Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search
IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer
POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
Firefighters respond to massive haystack fire near McCammon
MCCAMMON — A massive haystack fire is burning near this Bannock County town. The fire at the large haystack along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. As of 10:30 a.m. the blaze was still burning and smoke from the flames could be seen from several miles away. No...
Man allegedly steals vehicle with GPS tracker on it from former employer
IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a car rental company he previously worked for. A case was filed against Ignacio Nathan Prince in August. He had an initial court appearance in Bonneville County on Wednesday. He was charged with two felonies, including burglary and grand theft.
Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident
SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
Pocatello woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (KSL.com) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speedskater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
Woman sentenced after causing crash that killed motorcyclist
IDAHO FALLS — A local woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist last year has been sentenced to probation. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wiley Dennert to unsupervised probation for misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving after accepting a plea agreement. DeGarlais was originally charged...
Drop off your unused or expired medication at these locations for National Drug Take Back Day
IDAHO FALLS – On October 29th, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners will hold the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft. Locally, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Eastern Idaho Public Health, College of Eastern Idaho, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville Youth Development Council are hosting a Take Back Day collection site event in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at College of Eastern Idaho.
No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week
HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
Pocatello man sentenced for his part in tip thefts
POCATELLO — One of two men charged in connection with thefts at two local eateries has been sentenced for aiding and abetting. Jonathon James Keele, 28, was originally charged with a felony principal to burglary. After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, the charge was amended to a misdemeanor for aiding and abetting a petty theft.
Gallery: Photos of the trunk or treat in Ammon Saturday
IDAHO FALLS – The annual trunk or treat at Chick-fil-A in Ammon came off without a hitch Saturday, despite being rescheduled from its earlier date of Monday, Oct. 24 due to inclement weather. EastIdahoNews.com was there decked out in a “Candyland” theme. Hundreds of kids descended on...
Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month
AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations
BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
