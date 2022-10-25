Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
No bail for Omaha man accused of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother
OMAHA — An Omaha man charged with killing his grandmother and great-grandmother appeared in court for the first time Friday after being extradited from Iowa. As family members cried in the courtroom, a judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter to be held without bail. Throughout the short proceeding, Walter repeatedly interrupted the judge and prosecutors with comments about baby snatchers, nanobots and the Cold War.
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m. A 30-year-old Lincoln man died from injuries from the crash. LPD reports that they were called to the intersection to...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
doniphanherald.com
One man in custody following UNO public safety alert
A man was taken into custody Friday evening near Elmwood Park after a safety alert was issued for the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Dodge Street campus. Officers went to a home near the park in response to reports of a suicidal male in the area who may have been armed, Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Officers took the man into custody without incident.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
doniphanherald.com
School bus driver found guilty in deadly crash near Omaha's Eppley Airfield
OMAHA -- A 44-year-old Iowa man pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing entered his plea in Douglas County Court and was then found guilty by Judge Marcela Keim. He faces up to one year in jail when he is sentenced in January.
KSNB Local4
Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol has asked the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatal crash that involved a motorcycle that fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening. According to NSP, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plates that was driving on...
doniphanherald.com
NU ramping up efforts to attract more students from beyond Nebraska's borders
As the University of Nebraska system works to reverse consecutive years of enrollment losses, its campuses are putting added emphasis on drawing more out-of-state students. The 49,560 students enrolled on NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney mark the lowest total since 2009, and the 23,805 students counted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reflected its smallest student body since 2008.
News Channel Nebraska
School threat upsets Metro students
Students at one Omaha area school left the building today clearly upset, following reports of a threatened shooting. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the anonymous threat targeted Elkhorn Ridge Middle School just south of 180th and Dodge, on Omaha's far west side. As of mid-afternoon authorities tell us...
KETV.com
'They're safe because of him': Passerby saves four people from house fire in Red Oak
OMAHA, Neb. — Terrifying video out of Red Oak, Iowa, shows children escape from their home as it goes up in flames. The children's mother says her kids made it out safe, thanks to someone nearby who jumped into action. Tender Lehman says she was in Montana for a...
KETV.com
Lincoln woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln woman was taken into custody for avoiding arrest and drug charges after a pursuit with law enforcement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 2:50 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota Highlander traveling westbound at 96 mph on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, according to authorities.
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
klkntv.com
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
UPDATE: Law enforcement identifies suspect in Elkhorn school shooting threat
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
LINCOLN, NE — Nebraska comedians are mourning the loss of a pillar of the state’s comedy community. Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha to Los Angeles. “Brad Stewart is a comedian and an artist all the way...
