Liam Hemsworth Speaks out After Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Decision
Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about being cast as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia ahead of its fourth season. Netflix announced Saturday that Henry Cavill would depart the fantasy series after three seasons as the main character, with Hemsworth taking over the role. According to the actor, he is thrilled to be stepping into Geralt's shoes. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote in an Oct. 29 Instagram post. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Hemsworth is most famous for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise and recently worked on Arkansas, Killerman, and Isn't It Romantic.
Shonda Rhimes Reveals She Wants to Revive One of Her Former Shows
Shonda Rhimes may be busy with her new Netflix deal, but she has a beloved series of hers that if she had the chance to revive, she would. While promoting her new Bridgerton book recently, Rhymes shocked the hosts of Good Morning America when she revealed which ABC series she'd bring back. "I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on Private Practice," she said. "We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibilities where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically."
Henry Cavill Leaving 'The Witcher,' Geralt Recast With 'Hunger Games' Star
Henry Cavill is leaving the massively successful Netflix show The Witcher, the show in which he plays the lead role, Geralt of Rivia. This shocking update comes from the actor himself, who revealed the news via his Instagram. He also noted that Netflix has already found a replacement to fill the Geralt role: Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth is best known for his work as Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games film franchise.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 28)
It's the weekend before Halloween, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks. As trick-or-treaters prepare to don their best costumes for Halloween 2022, the streaming giant is preparing for a bewitchingly fun weekend with the arrival of 10 new titles from its October 2022 content list. The new arrivals, all of which are Netflix original series and films, promise to cast a spell on viewers, with new additions including everything from a new season of the hit adult animated series Big Mouth to the premiere of Wendell & Wild.
TV Show Canceled, Hosts Immediately Relaunch With Spiritual Successor
TV cancellations are always upsetting, but in the digital age, at creators have a way to keep their audience intact. G4 TV personalities have had to deal with a massive upheaval this month after Comcast suddenly shut down the entire network. However, one faction of G4 favorites has linked up to keep the community together with a new show.
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
Ice-T Celebrates Milestone Ahead of Newest 'Law & Order: SVU' Episode
Ice-T recently celebrated being one of the "longest-running" male actors on tv. Early successes for the 64-year-old rapper included minor roles in 1980's Breakin' and its sequel before landing a significant lead role in 1991's New Jack City. He would later appear on television screens in the Law & Order spinoff series Law & Order: SVU as Sergeant Fin Tutuola for over twenty years. He was originally intended to be in just a few episodes, but Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, impressed showrunners so much that he became a series regular. Ice-T has now appeared in nearly 500 episodes, making him the show's second longest-serving cast member, behind Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson. "Longest running male actor in TV History," he wrote in an Oct. 25 Twitter post. "Don't tell me what CANT be done."
Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half
Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years
Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
25 Spot-On Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far
The consensus is in: we have two clear villains.
CBS Reality Competition Moves to Paramount+
It's been announced that CBS' newest reality competition series The Real Love Boat has moved to Paramount+. According to TV Line, starting with the show's upcoming fifth episode, The Real Love Boat will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Over on CBS, the show's Wednesday night timeslot will be filled with new episodes of The Amazing Race.
Bobby Moynihan Crashes 'SNL,' Brings Back Beloved Characters
It was a star-studded week on Saturday Night Live with rapper Jack Harlow, a cameo by Tom Hanks and other drop-in performances, but for many fans, Bobby Moynihan was the episode's real star. The former cast member returned for two sketches on last night's episode, delighting viewers on social media.
'House of the Dragon' Confirms Identity of Dragon in Season Finale
The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun as the civil war over the Iron Throne kicks off on HBO's House of the Dragon. Taking place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is set during a period of time during which dragons ruled the sky, and during House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale on Sunday, fans were introduced to a mysterious new dragon, and now they have a name for the beast.
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
'Dahmer': Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations Show Ignored Victims' Families
Ryan Murphy is speaking out amid the backlash to his Netflix hit, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, has been a hit on the streamer and created plenty of controversy along the way. A big issue was outrage from people associated with...
Tia Mowry Officially Serves Cory Divorce Docs Hardrict Amid Cryptic Social Media Posts
Cory Hardrict may have recently confessed his love for his estranged wife Tia Mowry via an Instagram Live with fans, but it wasn't enough for her to think twice about saving their marriage. News broke that the Sister,Sister star filed to divorce the All American star on Oct. 4 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple are parents to a son Cree, 11 – and a daughter Cairo, 4. Repped by famed divorce attorney to the stars Laure Wasser, she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the children and asks that Hardrict be blocked from receiving spousal support, noting an existing prenuptial agreement signed ahead of their 2008 nuptials. The pair dated for about eight years before tying the knot. Hardrict has denied that cheating played a role in their split. Mowry recently had him served by a process server.
'Shantaram' Actress Sujaya Dasgupta Talks 'Dream Role','Humble' Co-Star Charlie Hunnam, and 'Nightmare Versus Fantasy' in Episode 5 (Exclusive)
Apple TV's Shantaram is a tense drama thriller starring Charlie Hunnam as Lin Ford, an escaped prisoner who holds up in the Bombay slums in India. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, and stars a number of incredible actors, such as Sujaya Dasgupta, who plays Kavita, a passionate and motivated journalist searching for stories in places that could cause some trouble for Lin. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Dasgupta about her "dream role," and she offered a tease of the "nightmare versus fantasy" developments in Episode 5, as well as her experience working with Hunnam, whom she says is very "humble." [Please Note: Portions of this interview were edited to avoid spoilers.]
MTV Bringing Back Iconic Show From The Early 2000s
If you want to see how your favorite celebrities are living in their lavish homes, MTV's popular Cribs docuseries is returning. The half-hour show first debuted on the network in 2000 and became an instant viewer favorite for giving an inside look into the home decor and car collection of their favorite musicians, actors, and athletes. In each episode, two or three celebrities gave a tour of his or her abode, showcasing the expensive and outlandish things installed inside and out. Some of the most memorable episodes included Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons, 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Hugh Hefner, and more. Now, the show is returning for its 19th season on Oct. 27 at 9p EST with Matt James & Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo, and Dwight Howard.
'My Wife and Kids': Tisha Campbell Reunites With On-Screen Daughter Jennifer Freeman
There are so many horror stories about what reportedly happens behind the scenes on film and television productions between cast members. Oftentimes, the cast fight for equal pay, storylines centered on their characters, and more. But there are some who create a family-like environment that transcends production and lasts a lifetime. In the case of My Wife & Kids stars Tisha Campbell and Jennifer Freeman, the latter has proven to be true. The two starred as a mother-daughter duo in the ABC family sitcom for five seasons. Playing Janet and Claire Kyle respectively, the mother-daughter duo made viewers laugh and continue their close bond years after the show ended. The two recently caught up to celebrate their birthdays, which are days apart. Campbell's is Oct. 13, with Freeman's being Oct. 20.
