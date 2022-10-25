Read full article on original website
Emma Makes Shocking Return to WWE, Ronda Rousey Cheats to Retain SmackDown Women's Title
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was not lacking for Champions, as both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey were present for the blue brand's new episode. Rousey came out to the ring and though she took aim at the crowd a bit in her opening promo, she was still going to hold her open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but it wasn't Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, or Raquel Rodriguez that answered the challenge. Instead, it was a surprise return, as Emma made her grand return to WWE and SmackDown after five years away from the company, and she was now facing Rousey for the Title.
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Creepy WWE SmackDown Debut
After Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss battled in the ring on SmackDown, it was time for Bray Wyatt to step into the arena, and his entrance lit up the crowd. Wyatt couldn't have been more thankful for the reception from the crowd, who were chanting welcome back at one point. He then launched into a passionate promo about this being the real Bray Wyatt without a mask, though he did say that he has done terrible things and will do spectacular things moving forward. Then the lights went out and someone started talking on the screen, and it was the person that had been teased last week. After telling Wyatt he was wearing a mask and that Wyatt can't hide from him, the person introduced himself as Uncle Howdy, and you can watch the full video below.
WWE and AEW Stars Reunite for Sheamus' Wedding Photo, Seth Rollins Reveals New Look
During last night's SmackDown Michael Cole revealed that Sheamus was recovering from the painful attack by The Bloodline last week and thus will miss some time on WWE TV. While that is the kayfabe reason for his absence, the real reason is that Sheamus was taking time away to get married to his now wife Isabella, and a host of WWE and AEW stars gathered to celebrate their friend's big day. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Miro, CJ Perry, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sara Amato all took a photo together, which you can find below, and you can also see Rollins' new look. Congratulations to the amazing couple!
Impact Wrestling Star Is Reportedly Returning to WWE
WWE has been busy since Triple H took over creative, as the company has seen the return of several former WWE superstars over the past few months. A new report from PWInsider suggests another former NXT and SmackDown star is on the way back to the company, and that would be Chelsea Green. According to the report, Green will soon close out her time in Impact Wrestling and has evidently already filmed an exit vignette with her current VXT Tag Team partner Deonna Purrazzo at the most recent Impact tapings. Green also followed the tapings with a hint of her departure, tweeting "Left you all #VXT from the beginning" and a heart emoji.
WWE Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Another Former SmackDown Superstar
Fans who tuned into last night's episode of WWE SmackDown were surprised to see Emma make her return to the company after five years, and a new report suggests that the company is interested in bringing back another star to the women's division. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is interested in bringing back "several" women who were previously in WWE, including Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell). Nox didn't get much of a chance on the main roster before she was among the extensive releases over the past two years, so it would be amazing to see her get an actual run on Raw or SmackDown.
Heated Conversation Between CM Punk and Chris Jericho After AEW All Out Revealed
The fallout from AEW All Out is winding down, but as the wrestling world approaches the finish line, a flurry of fresh information has started to surface. Minutes before AEW Dynamite kicked off on Wednesday, which featured a vignette that teased the return of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, new information about the locker room fight arrived from CM Punk's camp. This report claimed that when Punk's locker room door was "kicked in," it accidentally hit Punk's dog, Larry, resulting in two teeth needing to be removed. Hours after that story dropped, another report came that called it a "total fabrication."
Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown, Threatens Jey Uso With Turning Sami Zayn into Sami Uso
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown tonight, but he was not a fan of what he saw. The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa kicked off SmackDown with a Tag Team match against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch, and Jey and Jimmy Uso were also on hand. Despite Jey and Sami's issues over the past few weeks, they tried to get on the same page for tonight's match, but then actions from Jey caused the Brutes to win, and that caused chaos amongst the group. Then things got worse when Reigns' music hit and the Tribal Chief made his grand return.
AEW Reportedly Signs Two Wrestlers
Just about every forbidden door is open when it comes to All Elite Wrestling. The young promotion has a full-time roster of its own, but regularly welcomes in talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, GCW, and more for one-off appearances on AEW Dynamite or pay-per-view. This trend continued on the September 28th edition of AEW Dynamite, when NJPW's Juice Robinson went one-on-one with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and free agent Bandido challenged Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho for his title. Both matches received rave reviews from fans, with Bandido especially elevating his stock in the wrestling industry.
WWE Reveals Two Big Title Matches for Crown Jewel
There was already a lot to take in during the early part of tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that included the announcement of two big Title matches for next week's Crown Jewel. One of those matches stemmed from tonight's SmackDown, while the other was in regards to Raw's Title mix. First up is a Last Woman Standing Title match between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley, which should be fantastic. WWE upped the ante though and also revealed an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match between The Usos and The Brawling Brutes, and right now Butch and Ridge Holland have the momentum heading into Crown Jewel.
Big Update on Sasha Banks' WWE Future
Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE programming for over five months now. In what kicked off one of the most newsworthy summers in professional wrestling history, then WWE Women's Tag Champions Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw due to creative frustration. The two were scheduled to take part in a six-women contender's match for the Raw Women's Championship, which would have reportedly resulted in Naomi pinning Banks to earn the title shot. Naomi would've gone on to challenge Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair while Banks would have gone up against then-SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Hell in a Cell.
Jake Paul Defeats Anderson Silva to Remain Undefeated
Tonight was the night for the much-anticipated match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, and while there were lulls here and there, the fight delivered rapid-fire action throughout its 8 rounds. Both Silva and Paul held their own and got in big shots, but Round 8 was the first sign of how the fight might tilt in Paul's favor, as he knocked down Silva to the mat. Silva got back up and both fighters made it through all 8 rounds, and after judging the decision and the win went to Paul, who remains undefeated.
