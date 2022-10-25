ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal

Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case

Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy