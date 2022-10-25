Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Meek Mill Responds to Lil Baby Saying He Was One of the First Big Rappers to Co-Sign Him
Lil Baby says Meek Mill was the first big artist to show him support, which was apparently news to the Philly-born rapper. The Quality Control artist made the claim during a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, when he was asked to recall his first major co-sign. “Meek Mill,...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
HipHopDX.com
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
Comments / 2