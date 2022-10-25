Read full article on original website
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB
The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
Broncos win ugly as Trevor Lawrence interception seals Jaguars’ fate
It wasn’t pretty today in London, but the Broncos got the win they so desperately needed, and the Jaguars lost yet another close game. In the end, the Broncos used a long drive on offense that culminated in a Latavius Murray touchdown run to take a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, then sealed their win with K'Waun Williams intercepting Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final
Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
Report: Bills called the Saints about Alvin Kamara
The Bills apparently are willing to eff them picks, if it means polishing off a roster that can get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Bills recently called the Saints about running back Alvin Kamara. Glazer says the Bills were “rebuffed.”
Broncos and Jaguars play an ugly first half in London
The Broncos and Jaguars are not doing a great job of helping the NFL increase its overseas fan base. Today’s game in London has been ugly throughout the first half, with the Jaguars taking a 10-7 lead in a game full of penalties and mistakes. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade
It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
Jim Irsay says he’s giving no thought to firing Frank Reich
Colts owner Jim Irsay’s fingerprints are all over the decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan. However, Irsay’s footprint soon won’t be in the rear end of coach Frank Reich. Via Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, Irsay said “rather emphatically” that he’s giving “no thought” to firing Reich, or...
49ers rule Deebo Samuel out
49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Friday morning that wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the kind of player that the team gives as much time as possible to show that he’s healthy enough to play, but they obviously don’t think there’s any benefit into taking a decision about this Sunday’s game against the Rams into the weekend.
Jared Allen rides horse onto field for Ring of Honor ceremony
Best known as a Viking, Jared Allen really is a cowboy. The retired pass rusher joined Minnesota’s Ring of Honor on Sunday. He made his entrance riding a horse. Onto the field. Hopefully, the horse didn’t do what horses often do. If the horse didn’t, the Vikings may be...
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident
The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
Steelers don’t activate T.J. Watt; Nick Sciba to kick against Eagles
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice this week, but his return to the lineup will not come on Sunday. The Steelers did not activate Watt from injured reserve on Saturday, so he will miss his seventh straight game when they take on the Eagles. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said early in the week that it was “highly unlikely” that Watt would play this week, but his appearances at practice gave some hope that he might return.
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game
It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season. But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.
Jordan Davis carted inside vs. Steelers
Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
