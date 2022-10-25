NFL officials ‘did not ask Mike Evans for autograph’, investigation into bizarre incident finds

TWO NFL officials did not ask Mike Evans for an autograph, the league said after an investigation.

As reported on Monday afternoon by Tom Pelissero, the league reviewed an incident in which two judges allegedly asked Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Mike Evans, for an autograph as they headed down the tunnel.

Mike Evans had a poor game in Tampa Bay's loss to Carolina Panthers Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Mike Evans signs a card for a fan during pregame against the Carolina Panthers Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter were the officials involved.

Footage appeared to show one of them call over Evans, as the other handed him what looks like a pen and paper.

They seemed to ask him to sign the paper before they head off out of frame.

Pelissero reported: "The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials 'shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.'"

But the NFL announced the findings of their review on Tuesday.

A statement read: "After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between [side judge] Jeff Lamberth, [line judge] Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph.

"Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday -- including during the pregame and postgame time periods."

NBC's Pro Football Talk, which is run by Mike Florio, attempted to find out what happened in the tunnel.

A tweet read: "I asked the league what it was, if it wasn't an autograph request. The response: 'We won’t have any further comment'."

Former NFL player turned reporter Ross Tucker took the opportunity to jab at Evans for his earlier touchdown drop.

He said: "Maybe they are Panthers fans and it’s a picture of his TD drop? [contemplating emoji]".

The incident in question took place following the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The game will be remembered not only for this strange off-field incident and Evans' uncharacteristic drop but also for quarterback Tom Brady's sub-par performance.

Brady went 32 of 49 for 290 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions Credit: Reuters