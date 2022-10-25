ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen makes major change that will transform driving forever after fury from motorists

By Cody Carlson
 5 days ago
VOLKSWAGEN has announced it will return to physical buttons on its steering wheels after outcry over touch-sensitive controls that the manufacturer introduced in 2019.

The German auto manufacturer’s interior design change directly responds to customer feedback requesting the transition.

Critics of touch-sensitive steering wheel controls may find themselves in the market for a new Volkswagen in the coming years as the German auto manufacturer has decided to return to traditional push-button wheel controls Credit: Getty

Volkswagen CEO of passenger cars, Thomas Schäfer, said in a LinkedIn post: “We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles.”

“For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW.”

Consumers shared their positive reactions to Schäfer’s announcement in the comment section of his LinkedIn post.

One LinkedIn user wrote: “Great idea!

“All climate and radio controls, in fact, all driver controls, should forever remain 3-dimensional physical buttons and controls with shapes and textures that make them instantly and kinesthetically identifiable without having to look at them and without the need to think.”

Volkswagen first introduced touch-sensitive steering wheel controls in 2019 within its Golf.

The touch-sensitive steering wheel controls then made their way into models like the Arteon, Jetta, ID. Buzz, ID.4 and Tiguan, AutoJosh reports.

Volkswagen hasn’t yet announced when drivers will see its return to push-button wheel controls.

The German car manufacturer’s subcompact $24,155 Taos SUV is the company’s only vehicle currently sold with a push-button wheel configuration.

Another controversial touch-activated feature for Volkswagen is inside the new Golf’s center console.

The Golf’s center console contains a touch-activated sliding control that’s not illuminated.

But Volkswagen fans may also see this touch feature disappear from the German auto brand.

Schäfer said in his LinkedIn post: “One thing is clear: We are continually working on offering our customers what they really want.”

Close look at touch-sensitive Volkswagen steering wheel controls Credit: Volkswagen
Close-up of push-button Volkswagen steering wheel controls Credit: Volkswagen

