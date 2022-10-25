3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said.

Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.

Iredell County Emergency Management Services confirmed a 3-year-old passenger, Caliu Alexis Alehandro, died at the scene. The man driving was his father and the other passenger was his mother, police said. They confirmed neither parent was seriously hurt in the crash.

The father, Caliu Axian, 24, was charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle. Police said the child wasn’t properly restrained in car seat at the time of the crash.

Resident Natalie Jones saw the overturned van, where it struck a hearse being used for a haunted Halloween trail, knocking it nearly 40 feet across the yard.

“Having a 6-year-old baby who thankfully slept through this,” Jones said. “It breaks my heart. How do you explain to your child that another child died in your front yard?”

Father of two, Anthony Wright, believes the wreck is a reminder to all parents.

“It’s important for me when I’m driving that their safety is vital for me,” Wright said. “Make sure they’re secure and safe.”

There have been several wrecks on that stretch of road, due to people driving too fast, residents said.

It is not known if speed was a factor in Tuesday’s deadly wreck.

Axian is currently in the Iredell County jail under a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

Statesville police are investigating the wreck. No other details have been released at this point.

