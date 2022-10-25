ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'I'll always be your son': Swimming legend Michael Phelps bids farewell to his father in touching Instagram post showing the 23-time Olympic gold medalist smiling alongside his dad

By Alex Raskin Sports
 5 days ago

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps bid farewell to his father in a touching social media post after the elder Phelps passed away recently.

'You'll always be my dad…,' Phelps wrote. 'And I'll always be your son… Love you dad and I will miss you. rip dad.'

Neither a cause of death nor an age was given for Michael Fred Phelps Sr., although a LexisNexis search dated him at around 71.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKCuL_0ilsgnTf00
A young Michael Phelps II (left) is pictured along his Maryland State Trooper father, Fred (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOCwh_0ilsgnTf00
Michael Phelps holds one of his own children alongside his father, Fred, who recently passed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW2r6_0ilsgnTf00
Fred Phelps, who is believed to have passed away in his early 70s, is pictured with a grandchild

Phelps II, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist, also include several pictures of his father, who served as a Maryland State Trooper, working on a tactical assault unit for 11 years, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The first shows a young, smiling son alongside his uniformed father. The subsequent photos show Phelps II, one of his children, and his father, all of whom appear smiling. Phelps II has three children with his wife, Nicole Johnson: Maverick Nicolas, 3, Beckett Richard, 4, and Boomer Robert, 6.

The post got reactions from several notable celebrities, including fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn.

'I'm so sorry for your loss,' wrote the skier. 'He will always be there.'

The Baltimore Ravens wrote: 'So sorry for your loss. Your Ravens family is sending love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUSpU_0ilsgnTf00
Phelps II did not always have a strong relationship with his father, and told Sports Illustrated in 2016 that he and his dad became distant after his parents got divorced in 1994

Phelps II did not always have a strong relationship with his father, and told Sports Illustrated in 2016 that he and his dad became distant after his parents got divorced in 1994, when he was just 9.

'I felt abandoned,' Phelps II told SI. 'I have an amazing mother and two amazing sisters. But I would like to have a father in my life, and I've been carrying that around for 20 years.'

Following a 2004 drunk-driving arrest, Phelps II and his father reunited.

'It scared the living hell out of me,' Fred told ESPN in 2016. 'He could have been dead.'

Although Fred admitted the first text message he sent after the arrest was not well received, Michael did begin to let his father back into his life.

'Our relationship is really great, and it's continuing to grow,' Phelps II told SI. 'We've learned that we have a lot in common.'

Although Phelps did not go into great detail, he did address his relationship with his father during an ESPN interview in 2016.

'I've realized that was the best my father could have done,' he told ESPN. 'It sucks. But I get it. I understand now. I've learned a lot on the road that I've walked that will make me a better father.'

Fred also shared his feelings about Michael with ESPN: 'I'm proud of the fact that he found himself and knows who he is now. He sees now that there is a tomorrow way down the road. It's real life. He's going to be a human being. A father. A husband. A friend. He's going to be a son.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jc5f_0ilsgnTf00
US swimmer Michael Phelps reacts after winning the men's 100m butterfly swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing

Comments / 53

bill smith
5d ago

Mr Phelps, God Bless you Sir 🙏 ❤️. Thank you for our enjoyable time watch and cheering on your son.He has mad AMERICA PROUD.We are so very PROUD OF YOU SIR, Thank you for keeping us safe and for your services 🙏

Reply
24
Phil Layshio
4d ago

Freddy Phelps was a one of a kind down to earth dedicated trooper and instructor ( he was later a commercial vehicle inspector instructor) He was an old school tell it to your face kind of guy. World could use more Freddy Phelps. RIP

Reply
11
Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
5d ago

I did Not know Mr. Phelps was in the service. Rest In Peace Sir. God Bless You For Your service. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.

Reply
19
