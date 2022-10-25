'I'll always be your son': Swimming legend Michael Phelps bids farewell to his father in touching Instagram post showing the 23-time Olympic gold medalist smiling alongside his dad

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps bid farewell to his father in a touching social media post after the elder Phelps passed away recently.

'You'll always be my dad…,' Phelps wrote. 'And I'll always be your son… Love you dad and I will miss you. rip dad.'

Neither a cause of death nor an age was given for Michael Fred Phelps Sr., although a LexisNexis search dated him at around 71.

A young Michael Phelps II (left) is pictured along his Maryland State Trooper father, Fred (right)

Michael Phelps holds one of his own children alongside his father, Fred, who recently passed

Fred Phelps, who is believed to have passed away in his early 70s, is pictured with a grandchild

Phelps II, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist, also include several pictures of his father, who served as a Maryland State Trooper, working on a tactical assault unit for 11 years, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The first shows a young, smiling son alongside his uniformed father. The subsequent photos show Phelps II, one of his children, and his father, all of whom appear smiling. Phelps II has three children with his wife, Nicole Johnson: Maverick Nicolas, 3, Beckett Richard, 4, and Boomer Robert, 6.

The post got reactions from several notable celebrities, including fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn.

'I'm so sorry for your loss,' wrote the skier. 'He will always be there.'

The Baltimore Ravens wrote: 'So sorry for your loss. Your Ravens family is sending love.'

Phelps II did not always have a strong relationship with his father, and told Sports Illustrated in 2016 that he and his dad became distant after his parents got divorced in 1994, when he was just 9.

'I felt abandoned,' Phelps II told SI. 'I have an amazing mother and two amazing sisters. But I would like to have a father in my life, and I've been carrying that around for 20 years.'

Following a 2004 drunk-driving arrest, Phelps II and his father reunited.

'It scared the living hell out of me,' Fred told ESPN in 2016. 'He could have been dead.'

Although Fred admitted the first text message he sent after the arrest was not well received, Michael did begin to let his father back into his life.

'Our relationship is really great, and it's continuing to grow,' Phelps II told SI. 'We've learned that we have a lot in common.'

Although Phelps did not go into great detail, he did address his relationship with his father during an ESPN interview in 2016.

'I've realized that was the best my father could have done,' he told ESPN. 'It sucks. But I get it. I understand now. I've learned a lot on the road that I've walked that will make me a better father.'

Fred also shared his feelings about Michael with ESPN: 'I'm proud of the fact that he found himself and knows who he is now. He sees now that there is a tomorrow way down the road. It's real life. He's going to be a human being. A father. A husband. A friend. He's going to be a son.'