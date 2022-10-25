Beckman: Taxpayers' belief in SUSD supports student success

Our SUSD journey began in kindergarten. Now, my twin daughters are seniors.

I often reflect on the past 12 years as I drive past our neighborhood school, Kiva Elementary. My heart is full as I watch this next generation of Cougars enjoy a brand-new campus. Kiva was rebuilt, along with many other SUSD schools, because our generous community voted “yes” on the 2016 bond initiative.

When my family moved on to Mohave Middle School, my daughters and her classmates were fully immersed in an educational environment unique to this generation: online curriculum, social media, and lock down drills.

I recall the front office remodel that made our campus more secure, and the “every student gets a chrome book” technology initiative, providing educational equity to all children. Both were made possible specifically because the Scottsdale taxpayers passed the M&O Budget Override.

Now, as we are in our final year in SUSD, our time at Saguaro has been everything we hoped for. As members of the Math Science Academy, my daughters are enjoying the brand-new Innovation Center, made possibly by the 2016 bond initiative.

They have also participated in many athletic programs and performed in almost every fine arts production. Fine arts, athletics and technology are three of the areas that are supported through the SUSD DAA override.

During my time in SUSD, I have been honored to serve in many roles. From homeroom mom to governing board president, I have watched our students thrive due to the excellence of our educators and staff, well rounded programs that support the whole child and because our taxpayers have always believed in the value of Scottsdale Unified School District. Because I believe in our children and their future success, I will continue to support SUSD bonds and overrides, even after my daughters graduate.

I am asking for your continued belief and support. It is my sincere hope that every student benefits from the same excellence my daughters knew in SUSD.

Please vote “yes” on the SUSD District Additional Assistance override. Great schools make great communities.