ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Ozzfest This Year Will Be Free, Staged In The Metaverse

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqwgI_0ilsgjwl00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Ozzfest 2022 will take place next month in the Metaverse, where fans can experience it via virtual or augmented reality.

The iconic heavy music festival will be hosted in Decentraland from November 10 - 13. More than 100 acts are booked to perform, including the festival's co-founder and namesake, Ozzy Osbourne.

"Set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature, the Festival will feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences," reads a statement from Metaverse.

The other acts scheduled to perform will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ozzfest 2022 will be free to attend; users do not need a VR headset to enjoy it.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Luke Combs Releases Highly-Requested Cover Of An Ed Sheeran Ballad

Luke Combs is “pumped” to officially release his soulful cover of an Ed Sheeran song, following popular demand from fans who have heard the award-winning country artist’s live covers. “Ever since I started playing ‘Dive,’ I heard all of the requests for me to release it everywhere,”...
iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift shocked the crowd at a recent Bon Iver concert when she appeared on stage for a surprise performance of "exile." Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was joined on stage by The National's Aaron Dessner during the former's concert in London on Wednesday (October 26) where he began singing the duet by himself, per Pitchfork. As the song moved into the second verse, however, the crowd could see someone moving in the shadows along the stage and began to cheer when they realized who it was.
iHeartRadio

Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment

Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show. The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy