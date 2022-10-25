Read full article on original website
Black Friday 2022 early deals roundup: Walmart, Amazon, Samsung, Kohl’s already have holiday sales online
The countdown to Black Friday 2022 has begun. If you are like most shoppers, you are looking to start checking off your holiday gift list as soon as possible. Many retailers, such as Walmart, Kohl’s and Samsung, are holding early Black Friday sales with deep discounts on popular products.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is back for a limited time. Here’s how to get it.
In a nod to the late 80s, Sega has brought back the Genesis Mini gaming console for a limited time. The retro console, which debuted on Thursday, gives 80s kids the chance to relive their childhood with more than 60 classic game titles included. The Sega Genesis Mini 2 can...
Mariah Carey holiday concert 2022: How to buy tickets for ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ shows
Mariah Carey fans can celebrate the holidays with the superstar herself this year. The pop artist will host a special holiday show called “Merry Christmas to All!” on Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Before MSG, she will perform in Canada, on Dec. 11 at...
Halloween 2022: How to get free food and deals at Applebee’s, Burger King, Chipotle and more
Halloween 2022 is Monday, Oct. 31. Several chains and franchises are offering free food and deals throughout the week to get into the holiday spirit, according to reports from Offers.com and RetailMeNot.com. Here are some of the deals and freebies you can get on and around Oct. 31:. 7-Eleven: For...
The best robot vacuums to buy in 2022, according to reviews
If you’re trying to make housecleaning a little easier, you may want to consider investing in a robot vacuum. These handy devices are designed to suck up dirt and pet hair without any assistance. They use many sensors to navigate your home and clean different floor types. Several robot...
