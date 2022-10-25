Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
FOX Carolina
Vintage airplane show at downtown Airport in Greenville
A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Highlighting a food truck serving up...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market
Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market is an annual celebration of community, good music and local food held at Trailblazer Park on Thursdays nights in October. Over 30 local artisan makers and farmers gather for a market under the stars from 5:30-8 p.m. This year, on October 27, the Kids Costume Parade returned and it’s grand marshall was the Furman University Spirit Squad. Photos provided.
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville challenges residents to hang up the car keys during November
The city of Greenville is looking to steer residents away from their cars during November. The city’s No Car November plan challenges residents to avoid using their vehicles for an entire month, instead using GreenLink buses, carpooling or biking. To fill out the survey, click here. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Viral Mauldin haunted house and other homes ‘go big’ with Halloween decor
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re just three days away from Halloween, you might be looking for a spooky activity to do with family this weekend. If you’re too squeamish to go to a haunted house on foot, maybe you can drive by a few houses from your car.
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company
Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
WYFF4.com
Travelers Rest fishing team wins nearly $40,000 in 2022 SC Fall Classic
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A fishing team out of Travelers Rest has won nearly $40,000 in the 2022 SC Fall Classic fishing tournament. The fishing team started with Burton Harbin as fishing was something he always wanted to do, Harbin said. Harbin's team consist of his family and friends...
Drug Take Back Day to happen across the Upstate on Saturday
Drug Take Back Day events will happen across the Upstate on Saturday.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
wspa.com
The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries In Greenwood
“The following is sponsored content from The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries”. Megan is at The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries to show you what they have to offer. The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries. 864-229-4012.
SCDOT plans bridge preservation project over I-385 in Mauldin
From a distance, the Bridge's Road bridge in Mauldin appears like every other state road. But when you take a closer look and commute over it, it can be a bumpy ride.
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Man robs Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, deputies says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has robbed a Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Deputies said that authorities responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jean jacket,...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
WMAZ
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
Comments / 0