Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875

It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Vintage airplane show at downtown Airport in Greenville

A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market

Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market is an annual celebration of community, good music and local food held at Trailblazer Park on Thursdays nights in October. Over 30 local artisan makers and farmers gather for a market under the stars from 5:30-8 p.m. This year, on October 27, the Kids Costume Parade returned and it’s grand marshall was the Furman University Spirit Squad. Photos provided.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville challenges residents to hang up the car keys during November

The city of Greenville is looking to steer residents away from their cars during November. The city’s No Car November plan challenges residents to avoid using their vehicles for an entire month, instead using GreenLink buses, carpooling or biking. To fill out the survey, click here. According to the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, deputies says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has robbed a Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Deputies said that authorities responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jean jacket,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials held a press conference to give tips
SPARTANBURG, SC

