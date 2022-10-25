Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stock rose 0.46% (As on October 27, 11:55:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. The company’s earnings came in at C$891 million for the third quarter of FY 22, compared with C$472 million, in last year’s third quarter. Federal Railroad Administration (“FRA”) reportable train accident frequency decreased 76 percent to a record-low 0.37 from 1.54 in Q3 2021. FRA-reportable personal injury frequency declined 12 percent to 0.86 from 0.98 in Q3 2021. Adjusted OR improved by 70 basis points to 58.7 percent from 59.4 percent last year. CP is continuing to progress towards creating the first single-line rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada by combining with KCS, subject to U.S. Surface Transportation Board approval.

