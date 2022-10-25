Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 26, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bearish correction of the U.S dollar index brought the index down to reach the 110.00 support level. The bearish target has been reached and traders will wait for a bullish reaction. If the index could bounce and print major bullish reactions then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a close below 110.00 will confirm a deeper bearish correction.
Rising Demand for US Bonds Causes a Steep Decline in USD/JPY
After the US Dollar Index (DXY) showed terrible signs, the USD/JPY pair fell to 146.00 in Asia. Since Wednesday, when it hit a low of 146.22, the asset has gone down for two days. The major is getting close to Monday’s low, which was 145.77. Dollar bulls are selling...
US Dollar, Treasury Yields Hold Strong Despite Stock Market Rally
The US dollar recorded gains on Friday as inflation continued to weigh on the economy. But the financial markets shook off any inflationary woes and helped drive the leading benchmark indexes to notable gains at the end of a mostly cheerful trading week. In September, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE)...
As the Bank of Canada Prepares to Raise Rates 75 bps, USDCAD Falls Toward 1.3500
As the Asian Pacific session starts on Wednesday, the US Dollar makes up some ground it lost on Tuesday. On Tuesday, investors were more willing to take risks as US stocks went up because they thought a Federal Reserve change was coming, but the US Dollar went down. People thought the BoC would raise interest rates by 75 bps, which helped the Canadian dollar. The price of USD/CAD is 1.3626, which is 0.16 per cent more than where it started.
Giant Biogene Slashes Its Hong Kong IPO Size, Raises Only $80 Million
China’s Giant Biogene Holding Co Ltd has rolled out an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as it plans to raise $80 million for expansion. This is far less than the $500 million it targeted initially, as the equity markets experience a major selloff. According to the announcement,...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stock rose 0.46% (As on October 27, 11:55:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. The company’s earnings came in at C$891 million for the third quarter of FY 22, compared with C$472 million, in last year’s third quarter. Federal Railroad Administration (“FRA”) reportable train accident frequency decreased 76 percent to a record-low 0.37 from 1.54 in Q3 2021. FRA-reportable personal injury frequency declined 12 percent to 0.86 from 0.98 in Q3 2021. Adjusted OR improved by 70 basis points to 58.7 percent from 59.4 percent last year. CP is continuing to progress towards creating the first single-line rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada by combining with KCS, subject to U.S. Surface Transportation Board approval.
USD/JPY Rallies to Trade Above the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair traded at a session low of about 145.979 before rallying to trade above 147.436. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows
The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 28, 2022
U.S stock set to trade lower as technology sector weighted by series of bad performance. The series of bad earnings results from tech companies put the stock market under bearish pressure. Meta dived more than 20% after reporting lower ad revenue and higher cost. Amazon become the latest tech company that drag the market today as the share prices dropped 13% before the market opened.
USD/CAD Finds Resistance at the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above 1.3600 before finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now pulled back to trade slightly below the 100-hour...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After US Spending Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair peaked at 0.6517 on Thursday before falling to bounce back off the 0.6392 level on Friday....
EUR/USD Bullish Correction to .9900?
EURUSD rallied back above parity but hit a ceiling around the 1.0100 major psychological mark. A pullback to nearby support levels might be needed to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% is close by at the .9950 minor psychological...
Despite DXY Volatility, USD/JPY Has Recovered To 149.00.
The USD/JPY pair recovered all of its losses and is currently hovering around 149.00 in Tokyo. The US dollar index (DXY) reached 145.48 because of its volatility. The DXY moved between 111.46 and 112.26. S&P500 futures went up after a good day on Friday. The rate on a 10-Year US...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Weekly Lows to Trade at About 1.1295
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at about 1.1295 after bouncing off weekly lows of about 1.1100. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line....
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off 3-Month Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 3-month highs of about 0.9875 to trade at about 0.9841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However, it seems...
USD/CHF Bullish Trend Pullback Levels
USDCHF has formed higher lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-August. Another pullback to this support area appears to be taking place. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The pair is already testing the 38.2% Fib at the .9900 major psychological mark, and a larger correction could take it down to the 50% level closer to .9800. The 61.8% Fib is in line with the trend line around the .9740 mark.
USD/JPY Falls Off 32-Year Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 32-year highs of about 151.860 to trade at about 147.649. The currency pair has now plummeted to trade below the 100-hour moving average line, following the pullback. The pair seems to be about to form an ascending channel in...
Coincheck exchange expects a Nasdaq listing by July next year
Coincheck, a popular Japanese crypto exchange, recently revealed that it plans to get listed on the US-based Nasdaq stock exchange as part of its goal to hold a public stock offering. The move will grant it access to the US’ highly lucrative capital markets and expose it to all of Nasdaq’s investors.
GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.1598 After US Durable Goods Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back from the current six-week highs of about 1.1645 to trade at about 1.1598. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair seems to have rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
