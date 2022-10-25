Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Multiple departments respond to barn fire in Adair County
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple departments rushed to a barn fire in Adair County, just east of Sublette, Mo., on Morgan Way Saturday. According to property owner Adam Moore, around 5 p.m., a fire started in a barn where his sheep were. Moore wasn't home at the time, but...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
ktvo.com
Sullivan County man airlifted after crash
NEAR MILAN, Missouri — A northeast Missouri man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Sullivan County Thursday night. According to an online crash report, the accident happened at 10 p.m. on Route T, about five miles south of Milan. The crash report states, that...
ktvo.com
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the presence of her family after a brief stay at The Pines in Kirksville. Born July 31, 1945 in Kirksville, Missouri, Linda was the daughter of the late Blake Eugene and Carrie Verdene (Miller) Talbert. She was also preceded in death by; one sister, Sue Hudson; one brother, Roger Talbert and two brothers-in-law, Don Hudson and Lovell Caraway.
ktvo.com
Photo ID will be required on Election Day
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Clerk's office has sent out a flyer with updated election laws to every household with at least one registered voter. Since the 2020 election, the state of Missouri has changed some laws. One of the main changes was the redrawing of some district...
Comments / 0