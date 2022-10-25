ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 26, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The bearish correction of the U.S dollar index brought the index down to reach the 110.00 support level. The bearish target has been reached and traders will wait for a bullish reaction. If the index could bounce and print major bullish reactions then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a close below 110.00 will confirm a deeper bearish correction.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 27, 2022

WTI crude oil recently busted through the descending trend line that’s been holding since the start of the month, signaling that a reversal from the selloff is due. Price might be in for a retest of the former resistance to gather more bullish energy. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Weekly Lows to Trade at About 1.1295

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at about 1.1295 after bouncing off weekly lows of about 1.1100. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line....
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
USD/CAD Plunges to 2-Week Lows After Canadian Retail Sales

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade at about 1.3644 down from a high of about 1.3850. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation after falling to a new 2-week low. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
US Dollar Plummets As Investors Brace for Big Tech Earnings

The US dollar cratered on Tuesday as investors lifted stocks amid Big Tech earnings. Is the buck about to go through a big unwind? It might depend on what Corporate America reports this week and what the economic data show. The financial markets added to their gains on Tuesday, with...
US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows

The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
EUR/USD Bullish Correction to .9900?

EURUSD rallied back above parity but hit a ceiling around the 1.0100 major psychological mark. A pullback to nearby support levels might be needed to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% is close by at the .9950 minor psychological...
EUR/CHF Extends Gains to New 3-Month Highs of 0.9919

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Wednesday extended gains to a new 3-month high of about 0.9919 after the latest round of EU data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
USD/CHF Bullish Trend Pullback Levels

USDCHF has formed higher lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-August. Another pullback to this support area appears to be taking place. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The pair is already testing the 38.2% Fib at the .9900 major psychological mark, and a larger correction could take it down to the 50% level closer to .9800. The 61.8% Fib is in line with the trend line around the .9740 mark.
EUR/USD Pulls Back off 6-Week Highs to Trade at About 1.0063

The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the current six-week highs of about 1.0095 to trade at about 1.0063. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.1598 After US Durable Goods Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back from the current six-week highs of about 1.1645 to trade at about 1.1598. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair seems to have rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
In a Bullish Market, GBP/USD Aims For 1.1700

GBP/USD is approaching 1.1700 in Tokyo. The cable hit a six-week high at 1.1639 and is seeking more upside because of the positive market mood and novel US leadership. A buoyant market has boosted risky currencies. On Wednesday, market optimism filled risk-perceived assets with fresh blood, while S&P500 saw losses led by tech companies. Microsoft’s (MSFT) subdued estimates caused a NASDAQ sell-off, which affected the 500-US stock basket.
Gold Plunges to New Weekly Lows to Trade at About $1,640

The gold price on Friday plummeted to trade at a new weekly low of about $1,640 off the session highs of about $1,666. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The XAU/USD has now declined to trade several levels...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 26, 2022

Gold prices trading upward as the U.S dollar index undergoes bearish correction. The bullish movement soon will reach the $1,680 – $1,700 area and test it. If the price could climb and close above $1,700 then there is a chance of bullish continuation to target $1,780 – $1,800. On the other hand, a major bearish rejection without a new higher high is a bearish confirmation.
