Riley Keough Posts Photo Of Late Brother On What Would’ve Been His 30th Birthday

 5 days ago
The family of the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley and fans will continue to remember the death of the legend’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, and the son of his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Benjamin, who bore a striking resemblance to the king, died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27years.

Following his death, Benjamin’s sister, Riley Keough, tattooed his name on her collarbone as a remembrance and a tribute to him. In July 2022, the actress also took time to reminisce on the memories and moments she shared with him on the occasion of his second death anniversary. “Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you,” Riley wrote. “It’s been two years today since you left, and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved, my Ben Ben.”

Riley Keough celebrates her late brother

Recently, on his 30th posthumous birthday, Riley took to Instagram, where she posted a picture that is about two and a half decades old to celebrate her late brother. In the photo, the siblings wore matching outfits while holding each other.

Also, the Jack & Diane star added a caption that reads, “You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you❤️.”

However, it seems The Good Doctor star has made it a tradition to mark Benjamin’s birthday every year since his death. In an Instagram post celebrating his supposed 29th birthday last year, Riley wrote, “Today’s your birthday @jj_silkyhands you would be 29 today. I miss you all day, every day, my best friend. We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us, and it was one of the best days we shared together. I think this photo was the day after, but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are, baby brother. ❤️”

Fans comment on the post

Riley’s followers took to the comment section, where they offered words of encouragement and paid tributes. A user wrote, “So sorry he is no longer with you. Must be so hard,” while another commented, “Sending you so much love.”

Someone decided to lighten the mood in the comment section as he noted how “even as a baby he [Benjamin Keough] looks like his grandpa [Elvis Presley].”

