Former Chiefs practice player’s Super Bowl LIV championship ring being sold at auction

Devaroe Lawrence may not be a name that rings a bell with many Chiefs fans, but he was with the organization during its run to a Super Bowl LIV championship.

Lawrence, a defensive tackle, was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Nov. 30, 2019, and he signed with the team the following offseason. But shortly before the start of the 2020 season, Lawrence was waived.

Although he never appeared in a game for the Chiefs, Lawrence received a Super Bowl LIV ring.

But now out of football at the age of 30, Lawrence is selling the ring. It’s currently up for bids on the Heritage Auction site .

Each ring has the scores of the three Chiefs playoff games inscribed on the inside of the ring, along with acplayer’s signature.

This is a description from the auction house’s website: “Two marquise cut diamonds symbolize the two Lombardi Trophies in franchise history, with sixty diamonds in the arrowhead representing the sixty years of the team’s existence. The fifty diamonds that surround the rubies and logo signify the years between championships, while the sixteen custom cut rubies are the sum of AFC West division titles (10) and appearances under head coach Andy Reid (6). The 122 diamonds around the top edges recognize the NFL centennial and the team’s twenty-two playoff appearances.

“‘World Champions’ stands in raised text at the perimeter of the face. Four princess cut rubies symbolize four straight AFC West titles.”

Heritage estimated the value of the ring at $50,000 or more. The current bid as of Tuesday morning was $16,000, not including the buyer’s premium .