Gwen Stefani Gets Lost In Autumn, Adventuring Into Corn Maze With Sons

Red, orange, and gold are signature colors of autumn – with scarlet leaves crowning the trees, orange jack-o’-lanterns grinning from stoops, and towering yellow corn stretching through the fields. Gwen Stefani recently took her children to enjoy the tradition of navigating through a corn maze and shared images from the fun occasion.

Stefani, 53, is the mother of three children. She tied the knot with Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale back in 2002 and the two then had sons Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma. She and Rossdale split back in 2016 and she has since gotten together with Blake Shelton. Her photos prominently feature herself, Zuma and Apollo, and her own brother, musician and animator Eric Stefani, but they all seem to have formed a content blended family. Check out the cute moment here!

Gwen Stefani shares a photo from her time in a corn maze with her kids and brother

Gwen Stefani braves the mysteries of a corn maze, giving her kids a defining fall experience / Instagram

Over the weekend, Stefani took to Instagram to share a selfie to her Stories. It features Stefani grinning at the camera dressed for the outdoors as she grins at the camera. Behind her, tall corn stalks are visible. She has edited the image to include many pumpkins and even pumpkin pie. Because the image was shared to her Stories, it goes away after 24 hours, but memories of the event have been preserved elsewhere, as Stefani celebrates fall.

Eric Stefani shared a photo from the day too / Instagram via PEOPLE

Indeed, Stefani’s brother Eric also shared a group photo from the event to his own Stories, which Stefani in turn shared to her page. In this one, the family members are lined up in a row enjoying the crisp but clear fall day.

Making things work

Gwen Stefani and her children wander a corn maze / Instagram via PEOPLE

When Stefani and Rossdale split, they cited “irreconcilable differences” and Rossdale agreed to an uneven split of their assets. But Rossdale has taken to sharing photos of his kids with the “Rich Girl” singer, like a New Year post that included a group photo. Shelton has also voiced his excitement to take up the mantle of stepdad. Though, he seemed to have made a misstep where his professional and personal lives intersect on The Voice ahead of his impending departure.

Another blended family photo / Instagram via Country Now

A recent round of The Voice came down to Cara Brandisi and Jay Allen and while Stefani chose Cara, she wanted Jay to stay on. So, she used her save on Jay, and had time to worry, “What if somebody steals Jay?” Then, Shelton came in and stole the team member. Stefani was initially frustrated by this, but viewers welcomed the outrageous antics.