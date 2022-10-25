Documents: Evansville man sentenced 8 years for distributing child sexual abuse materials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Joshua W. LaForrest, 28, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers learned that LaForrest was transmitting images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct through a social media account and his cell phone.

Officials say a search warrant was executed at LaForrest’s residence in Evansville on July 22, 2021. LaForrest was interviewed by police, and police say he admitted to posting videos containing child sexual abuse materials to a social media discussion group on December 7, 2020, and February 28, 2021. Documents say during the search, police seized LaForrest’s cell phone. Officials say the cell phone was examined, and it contained communications between LaForrest’s social media application, chat groups, and other people in which LaForrest transmitted and received child sexual abuse materials. Documents say the materials LaForrest transmitted and received included sexually explicit depictions of children under twelve years old.

Court documents say as part of the sentence, the judge ordered that LaForrest be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for seven years following his release from federal prison. LaForrest must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).