ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Documents: Evansville man sentenced 8 years for distributing child sexual abuse materials

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EYZV_0ilseNeT00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Joshua W. LaForrest, 28, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers learned that LaForrest was transmitting images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct through a social media account and his cell phone.

Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious

Officials say a search warrant was executed at LaForrest’s residence in Evansville on July 22, 2021. LaForrest was interviewed by police, and police say he admitted to posting videos containing child sexual abuse materials to a social media discussion group on December 7, 2020, and February 28, 2021. Documents say during the search, police seized LaForrest’s cell phone. Officials say the cell phone was examined, and it contained communications between LaForrest’s social media application, chat groups, and other people in which LaForrest transmitted and received child sexual abuse materials. Documents say the materials LaForrest transmitted and received included sexually explicit depictions of children under twelve years old.

Court documents say as part of the sentence, the judge ordered that LaForrest be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for seven years following his release from federal prison. LaForrest must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Man speeds away with pregnant female in car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after they say he took officers on a high speed chase with a pregnant woman in his vehicle. MPD says while sitting stationary on Interstate 69, an officer saw a vehicle with overly dark window tint heading southbound on I-69. MPD says the […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire agencies battle two-story Boonville blaze

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies were called to a Boonville home early Sunday morning for a massive house fire. The Boonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the home along SR 61N around 6:35 a.m. According to fire officials, crews arrived five minutes later to discover the two-story home had heavy […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Veterans touch down in Evansville after Honor Flight trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After spending the entire day at our nation’s capital, veterans on board the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana have landed in Evansville. The group explored Washington D.C. and made several stops to historic landmarks and memorials along the way. After getting off the plane, the Southern Indiana veterans will soon be […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family has close encounter with RSV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV. Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold. “She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says. When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

First Pride Trunk or Treat takes place in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT– Superheroes, Hocus Pocus, along with other movie and TV show costumes came to the Echo Community Health Care for the first ever Pride Trunk or Treat. “I love Halloween. It means a lot to me, and I am happy that we get to share it with everybody,” says Ashley Riester, the President […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tecumseh girls volleyball storms on after semi-state victory

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh girls volleyball team is on their way to State after taking down Indianapolis Lutheran at Jasper High School. The Braves beat their opponent 3 sets to 0, and will now move on to face the winner between Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Southwood. Tecumseh will compete in the IHSAA […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bourbon raffle benefiting Henderson’s Habitat for Humanity

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity Henderson is holding a bourbon raffle for its benefit. To raise money to support affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity is hosting the Autumn Bourbon Raffle. Officials say as long as at least 500 tickets are sold, then all prizes will be awarded. Officials add that however, no more […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy