ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

By Josh DuBose, Sandra Mitchell
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWNGg_0ilseLt100

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend.

“We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”

Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area

Footage from a security camera in the neighborhood appeared to capture the driver of a dark colored SUV tossing something out of the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning before taking off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCvU8_0ilseLt100
Security cameras captured footage of a driver in a dark SUV appearing to throw antisemitic flyers out the window. (Twitter @Samyerbi)

Now, both the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police departments say they’re investigating the incident.

“We know if hateful words aren’t stopped, they become violent,” Yebri told KTLA.

The flyers come on the heels of another group hanging banners on a 405 Freeway overpass in West L.A. Saturday, showing support for recent antisemitic remarks made by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The Anti-Defamation League said they’ve been keeping track of the actions of the group who hung the banners.

“What we urge is not to give these propagandists the oxygen and the attention they seek,” said Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of ADL Los Angeles.

A local rabbi said these antisemitic messages are having an impact on some of the children in the Jewish community.

“Out of nowhere they are seeing banners of hate and they think to themselves, ‘oh my God, what did I do,'” said rabbi Chaim Mentz of Chabad of Bel Air.

Since the two incidents over the weekend, many leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón have made statements and posted on social media, saying that they stand with the Jewish Community.

“No matter what race you are, what religion you are, this is hate,” Mayor of Beverly Hills, Lili Bosse, told KTLA.

Bosse, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, said it’s not the first time her constituents have been targeted, but that instead of the antisemitic flyers dividing the community, it brings people together.

“Anytime they hear this type of hate speech, we have to speak out loud, with no fear, and say no to this because that’s the only way to stop this,” Bosse said.

As for Ye, his prestigious Hollywood talent agency, CAA, announced Monday that the agency would no longer be representing the rapper . This comes as pressure mounts for Adidas, which distributes his Yeezy brand apparel, to end its own partnership with Ye.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlypress.com

Feuer targets illegal Hollywood nightclubs

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is cracking down on illegal nightclubs and announced on Oct. 27 that charges have been filed against the operators of two venues in Hollywood. Feuer said that authorities received numerous complaints about the illegal nightclubs and police conducted investigations at both locations. One nightclub...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report

LOS ANGELES - Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old. "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, One Critical After Crashing Into Tree | Los Angeles

10.27.2022 | 11:36 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a vehicle and one person ejected. Firefighters started treating the ejected victim while others started to use the jaws...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’

The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy