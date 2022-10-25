Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
KCTV 5
3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine; victims identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:50 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol released more information on the crash that killed three people on the turnpike Saturday afternoon. A vehicle driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald of Wichita was moving northbound when it went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone. It clipped one vehicle and crashed head-on into another. Harroald was pronounced dead on the scene.
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at mile marker 26.4 in Sumner County, north of the Belle Plaine rest area. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three women died in the wreck.
KAKE TV
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
classiccountry1070.com
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
WIBW
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
KVOE
Emporia fire responds to two small fires
Emporia Fire was called out to two different small fires early Thursday evening. A cooking pot left on a stove caused cosmetic cabinet damage in an East Emporia apartment Thursday afternoon. Emporia Fire was called out just after 4 p.m. to 905 East Street Apt 12 for a structure fire.
KVOE
Latest Lyon County vehicle tag deadline coming Monday
The latest vehicle tag deadline is approaching. Drivers with last names beginning with the letter S need to renew tags by Monday to avoid penalty. Office hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Lyon County Motor Vehicle Office in the County Courthouse. Residents need to provide current proof of insurance and a valid Kansas ID.
Woman killed, man injured in Park City accident
A Park City woman has died following an early morning crash. The accident happened just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning at 56th and Air Cap Drive.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
Update: Victims of fatal car crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of the fatal car crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine on Saturday afternoon have been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The fatal victims include 37-year-old Sheena Harroald, of Wichita, 62-year-old Nathelia Mcintosh, of Wichita, and 86-year-old Wanda Tidwell, of Park City. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the […]
Wichita Police investigating shots fired outside a party
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 2900 block of S. Rutan. Police say several people leaving a party began shooting firearms into the air. They found around 30 shell casings in the street.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers begins new suspect search, announces discovery of second suspect
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has announced the discovery of one suspect and a new search for a suspect. Crime Stoppers says 26-year-old Adena Masters has been located, although it does not say she has been confined. In early September, Crime Stoppers announced a search for Masters on suspicion of warrants for failing to abide.
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina
A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
KWCH.com
Woman killed in Park City crash
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
KVOE
December status hearings scheduled for suspects in separate Greenwood County cases; Prelim date pending for man accused of violating state offender registration act
A traffic stop in Greenwood County earlier this month led to a trio of arrests on suspected illegal drug activity. Two of the suspects are now facing court processes. Amanda Beck now faces criminal charges, including methamphetamine distribution, meth and marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. Cinderella Hise is charged with methamphetamine and marijuana possession, along with paraphernalia possession. Both have status hearings at 1:30 pm Dec. 2.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
The Beaumont Hotel is nothing new to the tight knit community. Built in 1879 for railroaders, the hotel had 10 rooms and only one shower and one bathroom. It wasn’t until 2001 that the hotel underwent a renovation and the new owners added full private bathrooms to each room in the building. So what’s new with the Beaumont Hotel?
KWCH.com
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree near the Sycamore exit off Kellogg. The crash happened in a grass area off the highway at around 4 a.m. Friday. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business
On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
Comments / 0