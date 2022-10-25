Read full article on original website
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Woman hit-and-killed in Rochester Hills moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted pickup truck driver
A search is on for the driver of a car that hit and killed a Genesee County woman in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning, just moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted someone inside a different vehicle.
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond
• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
St. Clair County woman charged with killing Good Samaritan in hit-and-run
A St. Clair County woman has been charged after she struck and killed a Good Samaritan – a woman who went out into the road to help with a previous crash.
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
Royal Oak DPS moves to improve trash containers, recycling at parks
Nearly all of the 51 parks in Royal Oak have blue, heavy metal barrels for trash containers that sit near adjacent streets, but that’s about to change. City commissioners this week approved the Department of Public Service’s move to buy 100 new trash receptacles that can be placed in different locations within parks and discourage people from overwhelming the containers with trash.
Man charged with murder of roommate at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
Woman found dead in pickup truck ID'd, driver still sought by Roseville police
FOX 2 - The woman whose body was found in the back of this crashed pickup truck in Roseville, has been identified as 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz. Her last known address is in Shelby Township. FOX 2 caught up with a friend of hers, who told me Seitz knew the man...
I-696 closing again this weekend in Oakland County
Westbound I-696 in Oakland County will be closing for the second weekend in a row as part of a multi-year improvement project. It will close from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and end...
Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed
County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
Suburban left with 10 bullet holes after shooting on Michigan highway
DETROIT – A Chevrolet Suburban was struck 10 times after someone opened fire on a freeway in Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday when another Suburban with an unknown plate pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.
Teen reported missing from Southfield home
The Southfield Police Department is seeking information on a missing teen, who reportedly left his home Saturday, Oct. 28, and has not returned. Curtis Blaydes, 17, is described as black with a medium complexion, 5-foot-10, and around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, a white hoodie, wihte pands, and white Nike shoes.
Body found in bed of pickup truck after Roseville crash; photos of driver who fled released
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): Roseville police have released photos of the missing driver who fled the scene of a fender-bender earlier Thursday. Inside the bed of his pickup truck was a body. If anyone has any information as to this subject's identity, please contact the Roseville...
Monroe Sheriff’s Office Provides Clarity on Heavy Police Presence in Whiteford Twp. on Tuesday
Monroe County, MI – There was a heavy police presence in a wooded area in Whiteford Township on Tuesday…and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported some clarification on what exactly happened. Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Drive to interview a 62-year-old male who was identified...
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
Homelessness deepens as pandemic aid ends and the economy falters
The dollars don’t match the demand. During the height of the pandemic, as millions of dollars in federal aid flowed to community organizations, homeless families and individuals received the support they needed and advocates say things improved. But these programs, including anti-eviction measures, emergency rental assistance and child tax...
