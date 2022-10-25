Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-8:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue. -6:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Forest Street. -4:28 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of East...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- East Sidney was the scene last evening of a large gathering of Democrats. During the early evening the evidence of enthusiasm was shown by the continued firing of a cannon. When one walked up the main street of the village this enthusiasm was still further evidenced by the decorations of flags and bunting and lights that appeared at most every window.
Sidney Daily News
Blood tests available at Fall Health Fair on Nov. 5
MINSTER — Grand Lake Health System presents the Fall Health Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, located at the Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA, 04075 Wuebker Road, Minster. The health fair will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and will offer various free health screenings such as osteoporosis, blood pressure, Dermascan, glucose, hearing, flexibility, spinal, balance and body composition.
Sidney Daily News
After hours at Express Employment Professionals and Shear Luxe
Shear Luxe co-owner and stylist Alex Eisenhardt, right, and stylist Alex Wisen, second from right, chat with guests during a joint Business After Hours event for Shear Luxe and Express Employment Professionals organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 27. Guests chat inside Express Employment Professionals during...
Sidney Daily News
Vote your values
My husband and I are from Columbus, and discovered the Grand Lake St. Marys Campground in 2003. We camped nearly every weekend at GLSM and fell in love with the people and the community. After thoughtful consideration, a little over four years ago, we sold everything we had, moved to St. Marys and never looked back. Why you might ask yourself? Because our values were more aligned with the people in Mercer and Auglaize County of whom are now our neighbors and church family. Angie and Mark King were the first people to befriend us.
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or Treat is a success
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
Sidney Daily News
ScoresBroadcast, Hits 105.5 to spotlight Fort Loramie, St. Henry
The St. Henry Redskins (2-8) won’t have to look far for a great game plan in preparation for the Fort Loramie Redskins (8-2) Friday night, as Halloween weekend kicks off. Lima Central Catholic provided a blueprint that glowed in the dark one week ago, and frightened the Fort Loramie faithful. And it could be summed up on the cover page in three short words: Run. Run. Run.
Sidney Daily News
Need a landslide
Nov. 8 is coming on rapidly. That date is of supreme importance for the future of the United States of America. To Conservatives, this election means a chance to finally begin to turn our country away from the horrendous WOKE path that the so-called Progressives have charted in the past two years.
Sidney Daily News
Pastors support Angie King
We are writing this letter to ask the people of the 84th district to vote for Angie King to be our next State Representative. We believe that she is not in this race by chance, but by God’s choosing for a time such as this. We need people who will stand for the life of the unborn in Columbus, especially now that that Roe v. Wade was overturned and the power has now been given back to the state.
Sidney Daily News
Boys soccer notes: Botkins falls 4-0 to Yellow Springs in district final
TROTWOOD — Botkins couldn’t keep up with state-ranked Yellow Springs in a Division III district final on Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School’s Miami Valley Hospital Sportsplex. But advancing to a district final after falling short of making one last year was a positive step for a young...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Echoes of 32 and 13
I was still smiling while having breakfast this past Sunday morning. What a weekend it had been. I was honored to be on the microphone when the football numbers of Mike Flanagan (32, 1968-70) and Kris Haines (13, 1972-74) were retired at Friday night’s season finale at Sidney Memorial Stadium. I’ve detailed their gridiron exploits the past few weeks, so I’ll opt here for a brief trio of additional personal memories.
Sidney Daily News
Led Zeppelin ready to rock theatre
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced Lez Zeppelin is the next show in its fall concert series. The group will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney falls 55-14 to Kings in playoff opener
KINGS MILLS — Sidney couldn’t keep up with Kings in a Division II, Region 8 playoff opener on Friday and had its season end. The Knights scored touchdowns on their first seven drives and handed the Yellow Jackets a 55-14 loss. Sidney finishes the season 4-7. Kings (9-1)...
