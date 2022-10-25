My husband and I are from Columbus, and discovered the Grand Lake St. Marys Campground in 2003. We camped nearly every weekend at GLSM and fell in love with the people and the community. After thoughtful consideration, a little over four years ago, we sold everything we had, moved to St. Marys and never looked back. Why you might ask yourself? Because our values were more aligned with the people in Mercer and Auglaize County of whom are now our neighbors and church family. Angie and Mark King were the first people to befriend us.

