Red and Black
UGA exhibit celebrates 50 years of women's athletics
Every year, University of Georgia Athletics history specialist, Jason Hasty, presents an exhibit through the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library that highlights a different aspect of the university’s sports history. This year, Hasty curated an exhibit titled “A Chance to Play: Title IX and Women’s Athletics at UGA.”
Red and Black
Scrolls of memories: UGA alum celebrates 1,000th daily drawing
Receipt paper is a medium often discarded — crumpled in the bottom of bags, tucked into glove compartments or thrown away with other bits of uninteresting paper. For Jeremy Smith, however, receipt paper holds the daily paper trail of the last two and a half years of his life.
Red and Black
GUEST COLUMN: UGA must have a night-time football game
Tradition is a wonderful part of the history at the University of Georgia. During one’s time as a UGA student, there are many traditions that make the experience of a big school one that is forever cherished, but traditions can only be celebrated when they are practiced. As students,...
Red and Black
UGA College Republicans and Young Democrats debate ahead of election
Members from the University of Georgia chapters of College Republicans and Young Democrats took the stage at the UGA chapel for their Great Debate on Wednesday night. Both groups discussed various policy issues, as the polls close in under two weeks. This year’s debate was hosted by Georgia Political Review,...
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 42-20 win over Florida
No. 1 Georgia defeated Florida 42-20 to improve to 8-0 on the season. Following the game, assistant sports editor John James graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett wasn’t at his best against Florida, completing only half of his 38 passing attempts during the game. He threw for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns, though two interceptions hampered his performance. His decision-making was sometimes questionable, and at other times, he flatly missed open receivers. On his second interception of the day, he overlooked a wide-open Brock Bowers, opting instead to throw into double coverage. A significant chunk of his yardage came on one throw to Bowers, where the tight end bailed out his quarterback with an excellent catch and run. Bennett has shown he can play well enough to lead this offense, but against Florida, he didn’t play up to his standard.
Red and Black
Injuries plague Georgia football in victory against Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs looked strong in the first half of the game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, driving in 346 total yards and significantly limiting the Gators offense. And then the team took a huge hit in the second quarter. Following a tackle-for-loss on a second down, Georgia’s...
Red and Black
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Florida 42-20
Georgia football defeated Florida 42-20 on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 8-0 and the Gators fell to 4-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Florida opened the second half firing on all cylinders, posting 17 unanswered points coming out of the break to cut Georgia’s 28-3 lead to 28-20.
Red and Black
Georgia vs Florida: Ten key rivalry moments
This game was the first time the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators both recognized Jacksonville, Florida, as their annual meeting place. The Bulldogs beat the Gators 14-0. Every rivalry game since (with exception of 1994 and 1995) has been in Jacksonville, making it one of the only rivalry games at a neutral site.
Red and Black
Eli Cain brings passion, inspiration to Athens country music
Eli Cain, a 22-year-old country singer-songwriter from Watkinsville, Georgia, is making a way for himself in Athens’ music scene. Cain is a jack of all trades when it comes to being a performer. He plays guitar, sings and writes his own music. Cain has played the guitar for three years, but only began singing along a little over a year ago.
Red and Black
The Chats bring punk center stage in Athens
On Friday night, Australia-natives, The Chats, brought punk rock to the Georgia Theatre, with local band Nuclear Tourism opening on the rooftop. The Chats, who describe themself as ‘shed-rock,’ are known for their brash, witty lyricism with many of their most popular songs centering around aspects of Australian culture. Slang is also a large part of their music, with songs like “Pub Feed” and “Smoko” featuring references to their native state of Queensland.
Red and Black
Florida flashback: Mitchell makes magic in Jacksonville
In the fierce rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators, there have been countless historical moments. The game that took place ten years ago was clearly among the best, when the former No. 10 ranked Georgia team upset No. 2 Florida 17-9 in Everbank Stadium on Oct. 27.
Red and Black
Athens expands early voting hours
The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections voted to expand early voting hours at three locations during a special called session on Wednesday, according to a release from the BOE. The hours will be in effect during the final week of early voting leading up to the general election. The elections...
Red and Black
Seizing control: Bulldogs have won 4 of last 5 against Gators
Georgia and Florida have been playing in Jacksonville in premier rivalry games since 1933. However, since Kirby Smart has taken over the Bulldogs the game hasn’t been much of a rivalry. Last year, Georgia was dominant against Florida, jumping out to a 24-0 halftime lead fueled by two picks...
Red and Black
Athens woman dies, boy injured after Friday shooting
A 20-year-old woman died and a 17-year-old boy sustained serious injuries from a shooting near Rolling Ridge and Kathwood Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, according to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Officers heard gunshots when patrolling the Jefferson Road area around the time...
