Raleigh, NC

North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says

By Kayla Morton, Joe Jurney
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said there was no credible threat to students Monday after learning that a student brought a single bullet to Wakefield Middle School.

According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.

However, an update later came out that said “the student was found in possession of a BB gun, which was confiscated” and the Code Red was “moved into a Code Yellow.”

Despite the move from Code Red to Code Yellow, Wake County schools still allowed parents to pick up their child or children but said, “the process will be very slow and controlled, in order to maintain the safety of our students and order on campus. For all other parents, dismissal will proceed as normal, at the regular dismissal time.”

Wake County Schools security and the school resource officer investigated the matter.

Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken, according to the school system.

No information on the juvenile has been released.

